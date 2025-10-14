Why (And When) Did Cartridge Oil Filters Replace Spin-Ons?

While we normally think of engine oil as a closed-loop system, the reality is that oil picks up particles and contaminants all the time. There's a reason why engine oil turns black over time, after all, and it's not because it's in a bad mood. The oil turns black when it's been saturated with carbon deposits, soot, or just plain heat decay. Enter the oil filter: a device designed to segregate these particles from the oil and allow it to run as pure as possible.

If you've changed your own oil on a car that's older than about ten years, it's likely that you spun off a big metal can on the side of your engine block and put a new one on as part of the oil change procedure — that's the oil filter. More specifically, that's a spin-on oil filter, a type that was introduced back in 1954 by Wix Filters, which involves changing the complete filter and housing as a single unit. Before that, however, we had something else: cartridge oil filters, which operate more or less like air filters on modern cars.

For those who don't know, a cartridge oil filter functions like a spin-on filter, except in reverse; instead of the oil being pumped inside the filter, a cartridge filter takes the oil from the outside and sucks it in. Plus, unlike spin-ons, cartridge filters only involve replacing the paper element and inner structure, as opposed to the entire housing. Undoubtedly, this saves a tremendous amount of material and manufacturing time, but are there any other benefits to your engine? Let's dive in and discuss.