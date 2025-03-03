Should You Change Your Car's Oil Filter With Every Oil Change?
In an average four-cylinder engine running at 1,500 revolutions per minute, 50 explosions to convert the chemical energy from fuel into mechanical energy that moves a vehicle are happening every second. Because internal combustion engines are subjected to immense stress from the high pressure and temperatures of these explosions, engine oil serves many important functions that help the engine run efficiently.
Oil fundamentally serves as a lubricant, a heat transfer agent, and a sealant that fills any gaps and imperfections between moving engine parts, which helps to maintain compression. Due to how it is used, the oil inside the engine eventually deteriorates by becoming contaminated with metal particles, sludge, and water, which reduces its effectiveness and quality. To help maintain its purity, an oil filter is an important component in the engine that removes accumulated dirt and other contaminants.
Oil filters work by having the oil pumped through its filter medium, where it gets cleaned of impurities, and then goes back to the engine through the threaded center hole. Together with an oil change, the maintenance and replacement of oil filters are a vital part of car care to ensure the optimal oil quality of the engine. How often you replace the oil filter is determined in part by the type of filter you use, but there are ways to check whether your oil filter should be replaced with every oil change or has some life left in it.
Check, clean, or change
Like other consumable car parts, an oil filter will eventually degrade, and its effectiveness will decrease because it has become clogged. The most common signs that an oil filter needs replacement include a low oil pressure warning light, a decline in engine performance, and dark, cloudy exhaust. Another way to determine the condition of the oil filter is to use the oil dipstick and check if the oil is a darker color than normal and if particulates are floating in the oil.
Some types of oil filters can be cleaned and reused. Reusable oil filters are made of aluminum casings and have metal filter elements; some have magnets that help trap metal debris from the engine. Compared to disposable filters, they are stronger and last longer, can be cleaned and reused, and are more eco-friendly. Despite being more expensive, reusable oil filters are cheaper in the long run because they do not need to be replaced as often.
In the more common disposable oil filters, the filter element is made of pressed fiber similar to paper and encased in a metal cylinder. The life span varies depending on factors like the type of engine and oil used and driving conditions, and they normally last between 3,000 to 10,000 miles. Because the filter element deteriorates in a disposable oil filter, it is not advised to reuse it; instead, it should be replaced during periodic oil changes to avoid contaminating the new oil.
For best results, follow recommended guidelines
The frequency of oil and oil filter changes varies on the type of vehicle, and manufacturers have different recommendations. Despite this, it is generally advised to replace the filter every time the oil is changed to keep the vehicle operating at peak condition at all times.
Disposable oil filters should not be reused due to potential issues like lower fuel economy, overheating, and added wear and tear. Although cleaning a disposable oil filter is possible to some degree, the filter's effectiveness may be compromised, and there is a possibility that some sludge, grime, or tiny metal particles remain trapped in the filter that could circulate, causing engine damage.
A motor vehicle is a complex machine that requires constant maintenance and upkeep to prolong its longevity and keep it running smoothly. One of the simplest and cheapest ways to care for a vehicle is to ensure its engine is always well-lubricated through regular oil changes and oil filter replacements. With the many options of oil filters available in the market, consider individual use case, cost, and long-term value when selecting which type to install for your car's needs.