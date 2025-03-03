Should You Change Your Car's Oil Filter With Every Oil Change?

In an average four-cylinder engine running at 1,500 revolutions per minute, 50 explosions to convert the chemical energy from fuel into mechanical energy that moves a vehicle are happening every second. Because internal combustion engines are subjected to immense stress from the high pressure and temperatures of these explosions, engine oil serves many important functions that help the engine run efficiently.

Oil fundamentally serves as a lubricant, a heat transfer agent, and a sealant that fills any gaps and imperfections between moving engine parts, which helps to maintain compression. Due to how it is used, the oil inside the engine eventually deteriorates by becoming contaminated with metal particles, sludge, and water, which reduces its effectiveness and quality. To help maintain its purity, an oil filter is an important component in the engine that removes accumulated dirt and other contaminants.

Oil filters work by having the oil pumped through its filter medium, where it gets cleaned of impurities, and then goes back to the engine through the threaded center hole. Together with an oil change, the maintenance and replacement of oil filters are a vital part of car care to ensure the optimal oil quality of the engine. How often you replace the oil filter is determined in part by the type of filter you use, but there are ways to check whether your oil filter should be replaced with every oil change or has some life left in it.

