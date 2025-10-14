5 Of The Best-Sounding BMW Motorcycles Ever Built

BMW is one of the most recognizable names in the auto industry, with a significant presence in the automobile sector. In its early days, BMW even built airplane engines for Germany's air force. Still, its motorcycles have had the longest lifespan. In 2023, BMW Motorrad celebrated 100 years since the introduction of its first motorcycle, the R 32. With a 494cc, four-stroke, two-cylinder boxer engine that produced 8.5 hp, the R 32 could hit 59 mph (95 km/h), an astonishing figure for the time.

Crucially, the R 32 established the boxer engine as the brand's most recognizable feature, which still adorns most BMW Motorrad models to this day. The configurations refinement, low center of gravity, and unique sound signature truly set BMW's boxers apart. The growly, pulsating exhaust note has resonated with enthusiasts since the brand's early days and deserves a celebration.

Still, BMW Motorrad probably would not have been as successful if it had only made boxer engines. In fact, the company has produced some excellent motorcycles with three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines, which have entirely different sound signatures. Of course, to make this list more vibrant, we'll also include some of those configurations. Let's dig into some of the best-sounding Beemer bikes in history!