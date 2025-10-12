This Is The Worst-Selling Car In Florida
Florida is home to some of the most well-known and beloved motorsports venues in the country, such as Daytona International Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, and more. It's also widely regarded as a heavily car-centric region, with the arterial Interstate 95 pretty much under continuous construction since its opening and a bevy of weird driving laws throughout the state.
What, then, is the consumer's vehicle of choice in this dense, saturated market, one which ranks as the third highest for sold cars in 2024? According to a new study by CarEdge, it's likely the Infiniti QX80 — we say "likely" because, in fact, there are other cars above it on the list, like the Toyota Camry at number one. However, the Toyota Camry is also number one on the best-selling list as well, meaning it's likely an obscure trim level which isn't selling. The QX80, however, follows other trends we've seen of luxury cars selling poorly. It still begs the question, why the QX80 in the first place?
There are many reasons we can speculate as to why luxury cars like the QX80 are doing so poorly. For one, some may argue that the current economy makes such cars prohibitively expensive. Also, Nissan's reputation hasn't been all that good lately, and there could be something wrong with the car itself. Let's dive in to each of these reasons and more and see exactly why this flagship SUV is underperforming so heavily in Florida.
What is the Infiniti QX80?
If you want a massive, full-size luxury SUV that isn't a Lexus LX, look no further than the Infiniti QX80. Yes, Infiniti are still in business, by the way. Powered by a 450-horsepower twin turbo 3.5-liter V6, it's both fast for its size, and it's pretty imposing, with a redesigned fascia reminiscent of the QX Monograph concept car. It boasts a dizzying array of features, such as an infrared sensor for detecting when the heated rear seats are too warm. Like most large SUVs in its price bracket, it comes with three-row seating and a high quality fit and finish, with a striking exterior to match.
SlashGear's Chris Davies praised the QX80 for its interior quality, cruising smoothness, and exterior redesign. However, it suffers from noticeably vague driver inputs and a lackluster attention to detail. Moreover, unlike the Lexus LX, the Infiniti doesn't offer a hybrid option, which is a big deal when you consider that the average MPG is around 18 combined.
The Infiniti QX80 kept these cons for over a decade as well. Even back in 2011, reviewers cited its lumbering, anachronistic feel in comparison to other vehicles in its class, compounded by its inefficiency and steep price tag. According to CarEdge, the QX80 is one of the worst value-for-money cars on today's market, ranking 205th out of 217 models total. Definitely not something to brag about.
Is it really that bad?
For one, Nissan hasn't exactly enjoyed a good reputation lately. It's a trend which began around the 2000s to 2010s, with issues such as the infamous CVT cropping up. Today, Nissan continues to suffer from various reliability problems, with the company scoring 48 points on Consumer Reports' rankings of which car brands are most reliable, finishing 12th of 22. While Infiniti aren't on that list, they are towards the bottom of car brands ranked by maintenance costs.
Then there's the up-front cost; obviously, not everyone has six figures to drop on a new car, a price point not helped by the tariffs, as the QX80 is one of the Infiniti models imported from Japan. Plus, it's likely to sharply depreciate, given its market segment. This, combined with its relatively niche audience, means that the car already sells poorly just by virtue of it being a large, expensive luxury SUV. In fact, in Q2 2025, the QX80 only sold 2,872 units.
It's not a bad car, just a niche one. Infiniti designed it as a luxury flagship and status symbol more than a practical grocery getter, so it's already down to a specific type of customer. That being said, the redesign already shows some promise; those 2,872 cars sold represent a 28 percent improvement over Q2 2024. Still, it's apparently not good enough to endear itself to the state of Florida.