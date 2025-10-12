This Is The Worst-Selling Car In Florida

Florida is home to some of the most well-known and beloved motorsports venues in the country, such as Daytona International Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, and more. It's also widely regarded as a heavily car-centric region, with the arterial Interstate 95 pretty much under continuous construction since its opening and a bevy of weird driving laws throughout the state.

What, then, is the consumer's vehicle of choice in this dense, saturated market, one which ranks as the third highest for sold cars in 2024? According to a new study by CarEdge, it's likely the Infiniti QX80 — we say "likely" because, in fact, there are other cars above it on the list, like the Toyota Camry at number one. However, the Toyota Camry is also number one on the best-selling list as well, meaning it's likely an obscure trim level which isn't selling. The QX80, however, follows other trends we've seen of luxury cars selling poorly. It still begs the question, why the QX80 in the first place?

There are many reasons we can speculate as to why luxury cars like the QX80 are doing so poorly. For one, some may argue that the current economy makes such cars prohibitively expensive. Also, Nissan's reputation hasn't been all that good lately, and there could be something wrong with the car itself. Let's dive in to each of these reasons and more and see exactly why this flagship SUV is underperforming so heavily in Florida.