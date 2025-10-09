How Old Is The Average Harley-Davidson Owner? Here's What The Company Says

There's a certain image people have in their minds when they think "Harley-Davidson rider," and that's due to pop culture and stereotypes more than anything. However, Harley-Davidson recently revealed the true demographic of its riders, and you may be surprised. According to the company's Q2 2024 financial report, the average age of Harley-Davidson's customers in 2023 was 45 years old. This trend has likely continued in recent years since it's been around that age for quite some time now.

It's honestly not quite as old as some people likely envisioned — it's hard not to think of a rough-and-tumble older guy with a beard and a vendetta after watching just about any motorcycle movie — but it also confirms that Harley-Davidson isn't really a popular brand with the younger motorcycle crowd. Why is that? There are likely a few reasons younger riders may not be eyeing a Harley-Davidson, including the lineup's higher price tag and lower top speeds compared to other popular motorcycle brands.