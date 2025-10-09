How Old Is The Average Harley-Davidson Owner? Here's What The Company Says
There's a certain image people have in their minds when they think "Harley-Davidson rider," and that's due to pop culture and stereotypes more than anything. However, Harley-Davidson recently revealed the true demographic of its riders, and you may be surprised. According to the company's Q2 2024 financial report, the average age of Harley-Davidson's customers in 2023 was 45 years old. This trend has likely continued in recent years since it's been around that age for quite some time now.
It's honestly not quite as old as some people likely envisioned — it's hard not to think of a rough-and-tumble older guy with a beard and a vendetta after watching just about any motorcycle movie — but it also confirms that Harley-Davidson isn't really a popular brand with the younger motorcycle crowd. Why is that? There are likely a few reasons younger riders may not be eyeing a Harley-Davidson, including the lineup's higher price tag and lower top speeds compared to other popular motorcycle brands.
The possible reason that Harley-Davidson riders skew older
Harley-Davidson didn't state any reasoning as to why the average buyer is 45 years old, but there are a few possible reasons. First, Harley-Davidson bikes are expensive compared to other brands. Some of its cheaper models are still a bit steep, like its 2025 Street Bob coming in at an MSRP of $15,999 and the 2025 Sportster S with an MSRP of $16,499. If you want one of those iconic Grand American Touring bikes Harley-Davidson is known for, that brings you up to $24,999 and above. Meanwhile, there are brand new Honda models starting at $4,849, and Yamaha has multiple models selling for $4,999. A lot of motorcycle enthusiasts will start with a cheaper brand before working their way up to a Harley-Davidson, especially in this economy: Harley-Davidson saw a massive 60% drop in motorcycle revenue in Q4 2024.
Younger riders may also be drawn to other brands for their focus on performance and speed. Honda and other brands with sportier bikes reach incredible top speeds compared to Harley-Davidson. Its fastest motorcycle reaches 135 miles per hour, well below other motorcycle brands. Of course, Harley-Davidson isn't known for its blistering speed, and older riders often appreciate a comfortable cruise more than testing boundaries on a track.