What Is The Fastest Harley-Davidson Ever Made And What Is Its Top Speed?
Harley-Davidson may not be known for building bikes capable of breaking top speed records, but that doesn't mean they've shied away from putting out some fast motorcycles over the years. Whether you're looking at it in terms of acceleration or raw top speed capability, Harley has built some bikes that break their traditional mold of comfy cruisers. But, out of all the fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built, figuring out which is the top dog requires a closer look.
If we're going off the metric of pure top speed, that would be the VRSCA V-Rod, capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 mph. If it's brutal acceleration you're after, the honors belong to the FXDR 114, Harley's most aggressive production bike when it comes to 0-60 sprints, reaching highway speeds from a standstill in sub-three seconds.
Then there's the VRXSE Screamin' Eagle Destroyer, a non-street-legal monster built for the drag strip. While it technically outpaces both, it's not a production Harley you can actually ride on the road. Ultimately, the title of "fastest" depends on whether you prioritize top-end speed or getting there in the blink of an eye.
The FXDR 114 is built for acceleration
Harley-Davidson released the FXDR 114 in 2019 as a high-performance cruiser with mean drag bike styling. Apart from being one of the best-looking Harley-Davidson Softails ever made, the FXDR 114 was made to accelerate hard and fast. It has a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with a 1,868cc V-twin that gives it 100 hp and 119 lb-ft of torque. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.5 seconds, if the conditions are favorable. This makes it the fastest accelerating Harley-Davidson production bike ever built.
Major contributors to its impressive performance are its lighter aluminum swingarm and rear subframe, which made it considerably lighter than its Softail siblings. The FXDR was a machine that could punch hard off the line, but its top speed wasn't as impressive, maxing out at 115 mph. Even though the FXDR 114 had incredible performance, its production ended after just two years. But, if you're in the market for the fastest accelerating production Harley-Davidson ever, the FXDR 114 is the quintessential choice.
The V-Rod takes the top speed crown
While the FXDR has the best acceleration, the VRSCA V-Rod leads in top speed bragging rights. It debuted in 2001 and was manufactured until 2017 and was Harley-Davidson's most audacious attempt to update its lineup and draw in sportier riders. The V-Rod, which was created in partnership with Porsche, had the now-iconic Revolution engine,a 1,131cc liquid-cooled V-twin with 115 horsepower, 77 lb-ft of torque, and a high revving capacity.
Unlike most Harleys, the V-Rod was built to go fast and look the part. Its aggressive frame, stretched geometry, and low-slung stance were inspired by drag racers but designed for the street. The result? A verified top speed of 135 mph, with rumors of speeds over 140 mph, unmatched by any other street-legal Harley-Davidson production bike to date.
Although the V-Rod didn't resonate with every traditionalist in the Harley camp, it left a lasting impression as the brand's most aerodynamic and speed-focused cruiser, with some questioning why Harley-Davidson discontinued it. Even years after its discontinuation, no other Harley has topped its top-speed benchmark — a testament to just how ahead of its time the V-Rod really was.