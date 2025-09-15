What Is The Fastest Harley-Davidson Ever Made And What Is Its Top Speed?

Harley-Davidson may not be known for building bikes capable of breaking top speed records, but that doesn't mean they've shied away from putting out some fast motorcycles over the years. Whether you're looking at it in terms of acceleration or raw top speed capability, Harley has built some bikes that break their traditional mold of comfy cruisers. But, out of all the fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built, figuring out which is the top dog requires a closer look.

If we're going off the metric of pure top speed, that would be the VRSCA V-Rod, capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 mph. If it's brutal acceleration you're after, the honors belong to the FXDR 114, Harley's most aggressive production bike when it comes to 0-60 sprints, reaching highway speeds from a standstill in sub-three seconds.

Then there's the VRXSE Screamin' Eagle Destroyer, a non-street-legal monster built for the drag strip. While it technically outpaces both, it's not a production Harley you can actually ride on the road. Ultimately, the title of "fastest" depends on whether you prioritize top-end speed or getting there in the blink of an eye.