5 More Smart Gadgets User Reviews Say Can Instantly Upgrade Any Bedroom

Smart devices are an effective way to enhance any home's outdoor spaces, but when you're looking indoors, there are several you can use exclusively to upgrade your bedroom. This list is similar to another one we created focusing on other smart gadgets for bedrooms. However, there are so many options that we've been able to track down, and we've gone through to find even more highly recommended gadgets that users approve of.

The products we're including on this list are ones we feel work most effectively in a bedroom, but they can be used in other locations throughout your home, such as your living room. All the items featured on this list have at least 1,000 reviews from verified customers, and each product maintains at least 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. We'll detail the exact methodology of this list at the end, having relied on user reviews for these options.