5 More Smart Gadgets User Reviews Say Can Instantly Upgrade Any Bedroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart devices are an effective way to enhance any home's outdoor spaces, but when you're looking indoors, there are several you can use exclusively to upgrade your bedroom. This list is similar to another one we created focusing on other smart gadgets for bedrooms. However, there are so many options that we've been able to track down, and we've gone through to find even more highly recommended gadgets that users approve of.
The products we're including on this list are ones we feel work most effectively in a bedroom, but they can be used in other locations throughout your home, such as your living room. All the items featured on this list have at least 1,000 reviews from verified customers, and each product maintains at least 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. We'll detail the exact methodology of this list at the end, having relied on user reviews for these options.
Qinlianf Five Outlet Extender
When you're planning to have multiple devices in your bedroom, it helps to increase the number of outlets you have at a single location. The Qinlianf Five Outlet Extender gives you access to not only five outlets, but also comes with four USB charging ports for any smart devices you want to charge in your bedroom. Users highly recommend it, with nearly 4,400 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, and you can pick it up for $19.99.
The reviews praise this product's charge quality in reliably powering their devices, often finding multiple smart devices fully charged when they wake up the next day. Others appreciate it because it enhances their older homes, giving them additional options for modern devices that older plugs and outlets cannot provide. The distance and placement between the outlets on the Qinlianf Outlet Extender also mean multiple, larger plugs can fit without taking up too much space. Those who purchased the upgraded model enjoy that it comes with a night light around the outlet, making it easier to plug things in when it's dark.
Rootro Table Lamp
Placing a lamp with a soft light next to your bed to help you wind down when you're ready to sleep is a great way to add value to your bedroom. For those looking for an adjustable touch lamp, the Rootro Table Lamp can be a great option that adds light customization to your night routine and can help turn your bedroom into a zen den. Those who have purchased it greatly enjoy it, as there are almost 5,900 reviews, with a 4.6 average rating, and you can get it for $29.99.
As a 360-degree light, reviews highlight how bright the lamp is and how effective it is in bedrooms, with the three light settings you can alternate between, especially the RGB light choices. The RGB mode allows you to customize the light's color, giving you the freedom to modify it to fit your preference rather than having to grab an alternative bulb. Other reviews also share that customers have had these lights for several years, and the quality is still high, ideal for anyone looking for a device with an extended life. Although some reviews criticize that it's not easy to change the RGB mode, they note that they wish it had an application or remote to simplify the process.
Dreo Smart Bedroom Humidifer
A humidifier is a great addition to your bedroom for anyone who wants to improve their skincare or who deals with very dry skin throughout the year. The Dreo Smart Humidifier is a choice many customers recommend, and we have it ranked high when compared to other humidifier brands. This humidifier can sync with your smartphone to fine-tune it to specific settings, giving you direct control and ensuring it's meeting your needs even when you're asleep. There are 6,760 reviews for this product on Amazon, with an average 4.4 rating, and you can get it for $49.99.
Reviews highlight the effectiveness of the product, and while using it, customers greatly enjoy how quiet it is when they sleep. The four-liter tank is also a plus, as they don't feel that they have to refill it as often as with other humidifiers. Customers also share that adjusting the settings is quick and easy, and it provides helpful cleaning reminders. Another quality-of-life feature shared by users is the tank's simple design, making it easier to fill and clean, which helps prevent mold from developing.
Bedsure Heated Blanket
When you want to control the heat under your blanket, users who have picked up the Bedsure Heated Blanket highly recommend it for how soft it is and its heat quality. There are nearly 12,300 reviews for this product on Amazon, and it has a 4.4 average rating, which is why we recommend it as one of the best heated blankets you can get on Amazon. This blanket comes in a range of sizes and colors, from as small as a throw blanket for $59.99 to a king-sized one for $103.99.
Customers appreciate the various heat settings, allowing them to quickly adjust it based on their preferences and who is using it. The added timer on the blanket is also a helpful feature, as they don't have to worry about remembering to shut it off. The soft texture is a major comfort, making it perfect for tossing under the sheets of a bed. Many reviews also share that customers felt they got a lot of value for their money with this product.
Huanuo Portable Laptop Lap Desk
If you need to relax with your laptop in bed or work from there, customers recommend using the Huanuo Portable Lap Desk to make it a more comfortable experience. It's a lower-tech gadget, but it allows you to use your devices comfortably in the bedroom. This lap desk features a small cushion holding up a slanted wooden platform, making it easier to use your laptop keys while lying down or holding your tablet. There are more than 15,250 reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.5 stars. It is available in medium for $37.49, or in a large size for $59.99.
Users highlight the lap desk's comfort, with the hand cushion and slanted angle making it easier to type while keeping wrist comfort in mind. A handful also share that they prefer to use it in bed or while sitting up rather than remaining at their desk. Without a device on it, reviewers praise how lightweight and easy it is to carry around, with some even using it for travel. Some customers warn that their devices are too small to fit on top, so you may want to measure your chosen device before choosing the medium or large lap desk.
Methodology
When going through the reviews for various gadgets, our first priority was to seek out ones that would provide the most benefit for a bedroom setting. These were gadgets that could provide further optimization for sleeping, or if you were to use them while lying down in bed.
After we selected the gadgets, we browsed and analyzed the user reviews highlighting their experiences. We looked for users who spoke about how effective the devices were in performing their specific task, how they enhanced their day, how comfortable they were to use, and how easy they were to set up. These were the significant factors when it came to reviewing these devices and learning about what made them stand out to users. Although we shared the prices, these were not a significant factor for the items featured on this list.