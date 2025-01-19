The 5 Top-Rated Heated Blankets You Can Get On Amazon
When the winter season rolls around and the temperature starts dropping, you need to start thinking up ways to keep yourself warm at home. In the best-case scenario, your home is equipped with a central heating system, but unfortunately, not all of us have that option. The next best choice is to bundle up in hoodies, bathrobes, and blankets, but even this can be insufficient in an intense cold, not to mention a bit restrictive.
If you need a good way to stay nice and toasty when it's cold out, a heated blanket is a pleasant option. They're just as soft as a regular blanket, but with the help of an internal heating mechanism, they also provide radiating waves of soothing warmth to everything under them. While heated blankets used to be the territory of luxury stores like Brookstone, these days, they're readily available and surprisingly affordable, especially if you go shopping for them on Amazon.
For more information on how we selected our array of cozy comforters, check out the bottom of the page for our methodology.
The Homemate heated blanket has 10 heating levels
Even if you're looking for some pleasant heat on the couch or in bed during the winter, that doesn't mean you want to absolutely blast your feet off from the word go. Different people can tolerate different levels of hot and cold, after all, and if you have particular needs for higher or lower heat, a low-tech heated blanket might not cut it. If you're looking for a greater degree of heat adjustment with your heated blanket, try the Homemate heated blanket.
This flannel and sherpa heated blanket features ten levels of heating ranging from 86 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Just tap the temperature button on the remote, and you can get exactly as much heat as you're looking for, as the blanket reaches the selected temperature in just five minutes. To go with this high level of heat customization, this blanket also has five timer modes for automatic shutoff in one hour, two hours, four hours, six hours, or eight hours. If your feet are feeling like ice on a winter night, this blanket will keep you nice and warm until the morning.
The Homemate heated blanket is available on Amazon starting at 50 x 60-inch sizing for $36.99. 5,134 users have collectively given this blanket a 4.3 out of five rating. Users were surprised by the quality of the blanket and its heating mechanism for the low price and enjoyed how quickly and thoroughly it heats up.
The Bedsure heated blanket comes in 5 sizes and 13 colors
A blanket has many homes in and out of the house. You can put one on your bed for nighttime sleep, on the couch for relaxing or a midday nap, on your car seat for a long trek, or bring one camping for some heated protection. The point is that a heated blanket can go absolutely anywhere, but depending on where exactly you're putting it, you'd probably prefer it to match your sizing needs and decor. If you want a wide variety of choices, the Bedsure heated blanket definitely offers that.
The Bedsure heated blanket is a simple flannel heated blanket with four-hour interval time settings and six heat settings with five-degree intervals. What's nice about this particular heated blanket is that it comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors to match your aesthetic needs. If you just want something small for the couch or a pet bed, you can get a throw size, but if you've got a big bed, it can size all the way up to a king. For matching decor, this blanket comes in 17 different color options, including black, blue, cream, burgundy, and more. Whatever your needs and stylistic preferences, this blanket can match them with toasty warmth.
The Bedsure heated blanket is available on Amazon starting at throw size for $44.99. 9,245 users have teamed up to give this blanket a 4.4 out of five-star rating, praising not just the high degree of customization but also the impressively warm, long-lasting material.
The Tefici heated blanket is machine washable
One mildly annoying thing about some heated blankets is that they're hand wash only. It does make sense, as it's not really a good idea to throw a blanket full of metal wires into a washing machine, but it does make caring for them more of a chore than your average unheated blanket. If you want a heated blanket that you can care for in the same way as your other comforters, i.e., chucking it in the wash and forgetting about it for an hour, you might enjoy the Tefici heated blanket.
The Tefici heated blanket is another simple option made of soft double-layered flannel, featuring three heat settings ranging from 93 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit and a four-hour auto-shutoff. The convenient thing is that, unlike some blankets where the controller is hard-wired, the Tefici's controller can be unplugged from the blanket. Once the controller is unplugged, you can throw it in the washer and dryer for nice, easy cleaning. Once the blanket is completely dry, just plug the controller back into the receiver and plug it into an outlet, and you've got toasty heat once again.
The Tefici heated blanket is available on Amazon starting at throw size for $39.99. 12,513 users have collectively awarded this blanket a 4.2 out of five-star rating. Besides the convenience of the removable remote for cleaning, users enjoy the comfortable heat and safety of the auto-shutoff.
The Sunbeam heated blanket has super-soft royal mink material
If you're going to get a heated blanket for yourself, you naturally want the blanket to be as soft and comfortable as possible. The goal may be to stave off the cold, but let's have some standards here. If you want something that's particularly plush and pleasant to snuggle up in whether you're using the heater or not, the Sunbeam heated blanket is an attractive option.
Like most similar heated blankets, this one features four pleasantly warm heat settings and a convenient four-hour auto-shutoff. Where it differentiates itself from the pack is in its materials; this blanket features royal mink material on its outside, delightfully soft and plush to the touch for the ideal cozy experience. The reverse side is lined with fluffy sherpa material, which not only increases the softness factor, but helps to keep the inside insulated and prevents your precious heat from escaping.
The Sunbeam heated blanket is available on Amazon for $39.87, where it has a 4.2 out of five-star rating based on 12,100 user ratings. Users have said that the soft materials are so pleasantly warm on their own they don't even need to use the heater sometimes (though the heat definitely helps).
The Gotcozy heated blanket has automatic overheat protection
A fair point of concern with some heated blankets is that excessive use could lead to overheating or even burns. This is a very rare occurrence, but it is possible, and it's understandable to be worried. If you want a heated blanket, but are concerned about detrimental effects from overuse, the Gotcozy heated blanket might be the one you want.
This thick, ribbed heated blanket features four heating levels wrapped into a combination of ribbed faux fur and soft plush material for that extra squishy feel. It's got four heating settings, reaching a maximum of 113 degrees Fahrenheit, plus a three-hour auto shutdown. If, however, you use the blanket in excessively hot conditions or something were to happen to the shutdown, don't worry — this blanket has built-in overheat protection. The internal system is constantly monitoring the temperature of the blanket, and if it gets dangerously high, it shuts down automatically.
The Gotcozy heated blanket is available on Amazon starting at throw size for $45.98. 4,572 users have given this blanket a 4.4 out of five-star rating, citing its attractive value, comfortable heat, and soft materials.
Amazon shoppers know comfy when they feel it
When investing in just about any kind of home product, including heated blankets, the most important information is opinions from those who actually use them. This is why, in order to select the top-rated heated blankets from Amazon, we selected products that maintain at least a four out of five-star user rating based on at least 4,000 user reviews.