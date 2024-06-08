6 Car & Truck Accessories At Home Depot That'll Come In Handy During Extreme Weather
Climate change has reached a point where it's no longer possible to deny its existence. This tragic situation is responsible for causing more and more extreme weather events each year, resulting in damage to homes and businesses and creating highly unsafe and uncomfortable conditions for living beings around the globe. While many are still capable of living comfortably, there are certain situations in which even the most privileged citizens must put themselves at risk. One of those situations is driving a car, especially for extended periods, like on a road trip in remote areas.
You never know when disaster is going to strike, and extreme weather can appear with little warning. Spring showers can quickly turn into torrential downpours, while light snow can morph into a blizzard before you know it. Various other natural disasters can take you by surprise, especially if traveling through an unfamiliar area. For that reason, it's a good idea to keep your vehicle stocked with a few safety accessories and emergency items. Fortunately, it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to prepare your car for adventure and random weather events. Home Depot stocks a variety of underrated tools and is also a great place to buy car and truck accessories. We scoured the site and found six products that may come in handy during extreme weather, and we selected items based on price, features, and user reviews. There are more details on our methodology at the end of the article. Now, here are six car and truck accessories from Home Depot that'll come in handy during extreme weather.
Bell + Howell heat and snow windshield cover
Not all extreme weather events happen on the road. Sometimes, they don't even take you by surprise. Depending on where you live, you can anticipate extreme weather with some degree of accuracy. But that doesn't make these events any less challenging to deal with or less dangerous. One of the most frustrating things about living in an area that experiences extremes on either end of the spectrum — whether intense heat or severe cold — is getting into vehicles after they've been parked, exposed to the elements.
Fortunately, the Bell + Howell Reversible Heat and Snow Windshield Cover helps save time in the morning and keeps cars' interiors more comfortable in the afternoons. The cover is designed with two primary functions in mind: to prevent large amounts of UV rays from entering the vehicle and raising its temperature, and to provide an easy way to remove ice and snow from windshields in the morning. The heavy-duty cover measures 6-foot by 10-foot, making it large enough to fit vehicles ranging from small coupes to large pickups and SUVs. Use one side to protect against UV rays. Then, when winter arrives, flip the cover over to provide a barrier against hail, ice, and snow. Security panels allow you to anchor the cover to the inside of your vehicle to prevent theft, while the lightweight material is durable and tear-proof to provide years of service. The cover costs $23.51 and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on more than 100 customer reviews.
Snow Joe telescoping snow broom and ice scraper
Even if the windshield is covered, you can't always stop the accumulation of ice and snow on the rest of the car. Anyone who has ever lived in an area with cold winters probably understands how annoying it can be to scrape the ice off their windows every morning. Not only is it freezing, it's also difficult to remove all that ice and snow with tiny or flimsy scrapers. Fortunately, there are other options.
The Snow Joe Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper could be a solid accessory for drivers who live in or plan to travel through areas with cold temperatures. The tool extends from 33 to 52 inches, making it useful for both small cars and larger trucks and SUVs. It claims four uses in one: as a broom to remove fluffy snow, a scraper to remove heavier ice and wet snow, a flashlight, or an emergency blinker. The scraper features built-in LED lights to help you see what you're doing on those early mornings before work, while its light weight makes it easy to maneuver, even when your hands are numb from the cold. The Snow Joe scraper costs $23.22 and boasts 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 300 user reviews.
HealthMate luxury heated seat cushion
Ice and snow accumulation isn't the only thing to deal with on cold mornings. Unless you park in a temperature-controlled garage, there are some things you just can't avoid, like ice and snow on your windshield and extremely hot or cold interior temperatures. On particularly cold mornings, climbing into your vehicle can feel like stepping into an industrial freezer. And while a car's heating system can help, it can only start working properly once the engine is also warm — something that doesn't happen too quickly on frigid mornings.
Luckily, there are ways to stay toasty in even frigid environments. The HealthMate Luxury Heated Seat Cushion could be a great buy and a solid accessory for anyone who drives in incredibly cold areas. The ergonomic cushion features three different position settings, allowing you to customize your comfort, while three heat settings adjust the cushion's temperature. The product is a redesigned version of the company's older and immensely popular Velour model, and it features revamped heating elements, an enhanced pressure pad, and an integrated 5A fuse to protect against electrical overload. The cushion costs $49.90 at Home Depot and features an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars based on various customer reviews.
Stalwart heated travel blanket
Hitting the open road is a great way to expand your horizons and discover the beauty of our world. But while road trips are a wonderful way to learn and see new things, they also come with their share of risks. The most common hazards associated with road trips include things like running out of fuel in a remote area, becoming stranded due to a mechanical malfunction or extreme weather event, and simply getting lost without cell or internet service. Despite advanced technology, it's not always possible to avoid those dangers. Because of that, it's a good idea to keep a few emergency tools handy in your car.
One Home Depot find that could make a great addition to any vehicle emergency kit is the Stalwart Heated Travel Blanket. The 43-inch by 59-inch blanket is large enough to cover multiple passengers' legs, while a 78-inch 12-volt power cord enables it to be used anywhere in your vehicle. It features both high and low-temperature settings for maximum comfort. The blanket is made from soft flannel and polyester material. And while you can't wash the blanket in a machine, you can spot clean it as needed. The Stalwart electric blanket reaches its max temperature in five minutes and is available in various colors on the Home Depot website. It costs $32.45 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on numerous customer reviews.
Ready America emergency kit
We mentioned that it's a smart idea to keep a few emergency items in your car. While you may never need to use these tools, it's impossible to predict every situation or outcome, and extreme weather events can appear with little or no warning. It's always better to have emergency supplies and not need them than to need them and not have them. One of the most important features of any vehicle disaster pack is a dedicated emergency supply kit. These kits typically include things like basic tools, first-aid supplies, water, food, and flashlights.
When it comes to your personal kit, you can build one yourself, customizing its contents with your own selection of emergency supplies, or you can buy one. The Ready America 3-Day Emergency Kit, available at Home Depot, can be a solid purchase for adventurers or anyone who routinely drives through remote areas. The kit contains everything you need to wait out a severe storm or stay fed and hydrated for a couple of days while stranded in an isolated location. It includes a two-person, three-day supply of food, water-purification tablets, hygiene kit, emergency power station, and more. All of the items fit neatly in the included backpack, and the kit meets the recommended American Red Cross guidelines for emergency preparedness. It costs $85.71 and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on nearly 100 user reviews.
STP LED road flares
Extreme weather events can take you by surprise. Often, storms come out of nowhere with little warning, and sometimes, they can become so violent that it's impossible to see a few feet in front of you, let alone road markers and other motorists. These conditions become even more perilous if you break down in a remote area or become lost. If properly prepared, emergency kits should allow you to stay comfortable while waiting for the storm to pass or help to arrive. However, if the kits aren't complete with emergency lights and signals, that help may struggle to find you.
Fortunately, you can pick up an STP Emergency LED Road Flare Kit from Home Depot. The kit includes two reusable LED flares. Each flare features three lighting modes, including flashing red, solid red, and a white flashlight mode, allowing you to signal for help, alert passing motorists to your presence, or locate your spare tire in the dark. The flares stand 8.65-inches tall, meaning they can stand out, even in heavy snow, while a 360-degree lighting range enables these devices to be visible from all angles. The STP flares are reusable, and each takes 3 AAA batteries. The kit comes with a hard-shell carrying case, costs $32.20, and features 4.9 out of 5 stars based on numerous customer reviews.
Why did we choose these products?
We considered a few criteria when selecting items for this list: price, product features, and user testimony. First of all, we searched for affordable devices that provide various benefits for drivers during extreme weather events. Each product covered here costs less than $100, and all but one of them fall below the $50-mark, making these items accessible and practical for average consumers. We also considered product features and looked for devices that provide real-world utility during various types of weather events. From extreme heat to frigid cold, each product covered here can provide various benefits and safety solutions for drivers and their passengers. Finally, we searched for items with excellent customer reviews. Each product covered here has a minimum of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on various user testimonies, and we chose to feature items that customers described as practical, easy-to-use, and of great value.
All of that said, it's important to do your own research when shopping for products, especially when making online purchases. Consider your own needs, the type of driving you plan to do, and the areas through which you're going to travel when purchasing emergency items. You can't predict the weather, but you can research the places you plan to visit and take educated guesses about the conditions you may encounter. Following these steps will help you make informed purchases and stay as safe as possible during your adventures.