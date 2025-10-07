Android Auto Is Getting Two Useful Pixel Features
Google is giving its car-friendly interface for Android OS a productivity boost by bringing over two formerly Pixel-exclusive tools. The features were originally designed to make phone interactions smarter and more seamless on Pixel devices. However, the search engine giant has realized that adding them to Android Auto can help drivers keep their hands and eyes on the road while still handling calls.
The first feature that will soon be coming to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay's rival, is Call Screen. It serves as a personal in-car gatekeeper, screening calls so you have the option to ignore unimportant ones and stay focused on driving. If you get a call from an unknown number, Android Auto will ask who's calling and why. You will then see or hear the caller's response to the inquiry so you can quickly decide if it's worth answering. This way, you won't have to fumble with spam calls or get distracted by conversations that aren't immediately important, especially when you are driving in tough conditions.
The second feature, Call Notes, which first debuted on the Pixel 9 series, is expected to arrive on Android Auto sometime later this year. This feature basically transcribes calls and summarizes key points, which is perfect if you like to take work calls on the go. Since Call Notes documents everything, you won't have to worry about forgetting an address, appointment time, or an action item by the time you reach your destination.
Google's continued efforts to polish and make Android Auto smarter
Since launching Android Auto in March 2015, Google has continuously looked for ways to elevate the user experience, adding new features here and there and refining existing ones. In case you don't know it yet, you can watch YouTube on Android Auto and do many tricks to enhance your driving experience. Now in its 10th year, the tech giant rolled out Android Auto 15.0 to supported vehicles in August 2025, but it surprisingly didn't bring major changes to the Android-powered car interface. Instead, it came with much-needed under-the-hood updates to fix issues for specific vehicles.
Google's also refining the new software, based on beta releases obtained by testers. The latest version is 15.4 beta, which focuses heavily on stability improvements and bug fixes. One major issue that will hopefully be addressed by the beta is a connectivity problem affecting some Pixel 10 users, where Android Auto randomly disconnects or fails to launch entirely. Meanwhile, a previous beta build hinted at the much-awaited customizable color theming, which would allow Android Auto to pull accent colors from the connected smartphone's wallpaper — similar to how Dynamic Color works on Android phones.