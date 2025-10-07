Android Auto Is Getting Two Useful Pixel Features

Google is giving its car-friendly interface for Android OS a productivity boost by bringing over two formerly Pixel-exclusive tools. The features were originally designed to make phone interactions smarter and more seamless on Pixel devices. However, the search engine giant has realized that adding them to Android Auto can help drivers keep their hands and eyes on the road while still handling calls.

The first feature that will soon be coming to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay's rival, is Call Screen. It serves as a personal in-car gatekeeper, screening calls so you have the option to ignore unimportant ones and stay focused on driving. If you get a call from an unknown number, Android Auto will ask who's calling and why. You will then see or hear the caller's response to the inquiry so you can quickly decide if it's worth answering. This way, you won't have to fumble with spam calls or get distracted by conversations that aren't immediately important, especially when you are driving in tough conditions.

The second feature, Call Notes, which first debuted on the Pixel 9 series, is expected to arrive on Android Auto sometime later this year. This feature basically transcribes calls and summarizes key points, which is perfect if you like to take work calls on the go. Since Call Notes documents everything, you won't have to worry about forgetting an address, appointment time, or an action item by the time you reach your destination.