What Kind Of Riding Lawn Mowers Does Tractor Supply Carry & How Much Do They Cost?
Anyone who's purchased a lawn mower in recent years might tell you that the process can be a little bit intimidating, as there are more brands and products available on the consumer market than ever before. But apart from brand, one of the more important decisions you'll need to make is what style of mower best suits your needs. Once you picked between a riding or walk-behind mower, the next question becomes where you go to buy it. And for some, that last decision will no doubt be Tractor Supply Co., currently offering a wide range of riding and walk-behind mowers to its customer base.
If you're not familiar with Tractor Supply Co., the company has been around for more than 80 years, and has transformed itself from a mail-order tractor parts company into a retail powerhouse 2,200 stores strong, selling everything from agricultural and home improvement items to sporting gear, automotive supplies, homewares and apparel. While the chain technically doesn't sell tractors, it does offer a full line of tractor-like riding lawn mowers from some of the better names in the game, including Husqvarna, Cub Cadet, Greenworks, Prorun, and Troy-Bilt. Here's what the tractors from those brands might cost you at a Tractor Supply Co. outlet.
Husqvuarna
You may not realize it, but Husqvarna has been around for well over 300-years. The company did not, however, start out manufacturing lawn care equipment. In fact, Husqvarna was initially in the arms game, manufacturing muskets to aid in Sweden's war efforts. Husqvarna eventually got into the manufacture of high-powered motorcycles, and has also been making lawn mowers since about 1918. Over the past Century-plus, the brand has continued to innovate in that arena.
If you are looking to buy a Husqvarna rider from Tractor Supply Co., the chain is currently showing seven different models in stock through its online outlet, and it appears they are all gas-powered builds. So, if you're in need of a battery-powered riding mower, you'll need to check another brand. The mowers are pricier than some other brands too, with only three options under $3,000, and two of those listed at $2,999.99. Tractor Supply's lowest-priced Husqvarna is the TS 146, which, at a cost of $2,899.99, delivers a 46" cutting radius along with a 22 Hp Briggs & Stratton engine and a hydrostatic transmission.
On the high end of Husqvarna's Tractor Supply offerings is the TS 348XD, a 24 Hp beast powered by a Kawasaki FR engine and boasting a cutting radius of 48-inches. Unfortunately, it also boasts a price tag of $4,999.99, which may put it out of reach for more budget-minded buyers.
Troy-Bilt
Troy-Bilt is a brand that should need no introduction to folks in the know about lawn care equipment, as the company has been making well-regarded walk-behind and riding mowers for several decades now. While the company has been part of the massive Stanley Black & Decker family for the past few years, Troy-Bilt continues to crank out high-quality machines that won't bust too many budgets.
At present, Tractor Supply Co. is stocking five of those Troy-Bilt machines in its online outlet, with its riding mower options ranging in cost from $2,099.99 up to $3,449.99. Unlike Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt does offer an electric option for those looking for a more eco-friendly option. However, that electric mower is not cheaper than 42" Pony riders listed at $2,099.99, as both are gas models. Even still, each is packing some decent power, with the Pony boasting a Troy-Bilt engine pushing 15.5 HP and the Briggs & Stratton powered Pony topping out at 10 hp.
Apart from the different engines, the 42" Ponys are offering roughly the same level of performance and should provide decent value to owners. If you're looking for a battery-powered upgrade, you'll need to shell out a few more bucks, as Troy-Bilt's 56V TB30E XP is the $3,449.99 option. While the mower provides plenty of power and quiet operation, its cutting radius is noticeably smaller than some other models at 30-inches. So, that's worth considering for prospective buyers.
Prorun
We'd wager that Prorun is the one brand on this list that many of you are not overly familiar with. That may be because it is one of the newer brands in the outdoor power equipment market, with only 25 years of history to speak of. While it is not yet ranked among the major power tool manufacturers, Prorun has still made a solid name for itself among budget-minded buyers. And if budget is on your brain, the four Prorun riding lawn mowers being stocked by Tractor Supply Co. may well be worthy of a look.
Among those mowers is a 42" Prorun rider that boasts impressive features like a 15.5 Hp, 500cc Briggs & Stratton engine and a hydrostatic transmission, and can be purchased for just $1,999.99. If you're prioritizing power, Prorun also offers the same mower with a 19 Hp Briggs & Stratton engine for just $100 more.
Both of those mowers are gas powered, by the way, though Tractor Supply also offers two Prorun models packing battery-powered punch. They are considerably pricier than their counterparts, with the 38" 48V model and the 42" 60v build priced at $3,499.99 each. And if you're interested in either model, you'll want to do a serious side-by-side comparison, as their differences stretch far beyond just those noted stats. Both are, however, well rated by users, fronting a 4.7-star and 4.8-star ratings respectively.
Cub Cadet
Unlike many of its lawn care competitors, Cub Cadet first entered the market focusing on riding lawn mowers. The brand has, of course, developed a number of walk-behind builds in the years since, and has even started making utility vehicles in recent years. But riding mowers remain, arguably, what Cub Cadet is best known for, with Tractor Supply Co. carrying more of its riders in stock than any other brand.
At present, Tractor Supply offers nine different Cub Cadet riders in its online outlet. Those mowers are pretty middle-of-the-road in terms of cost as well, ranging from $2,249.99 on the low end to $3,449.99 on the high end. We'll cover the low end first, as the 30" CC is packing some impressive stats despite being one of the smaller riders around, with Cub Cadet positioning the mower as a space-saving option. That smaller design should also make the rider easier to handle for novices, though the gas-powered model still boasts 10.5 Hp.
As was the case with Husqvarna, the Cub Cadet riders being sold through Tractor Supply Co. are all gas powered, meaning you don't get battery-power in the higher-end Enduro FAB. You do get some legit power at that price, though, via a 24 Hp Kohler Twin-Cylinder engine. You also get a massive 54" cutting radius, so this might be a solid option for folks with larger green spaces.
Greenworks
That brings us to Greenworks, which is also a relatively new presence in the powered outdoor tool market. In fact, Greenworks gear has only been round for about two decades. But over that span, the Globe Tools Group owned brand has established itself as one of the better brands in the eco-friendly sector, focusing entirely on the production of battery-powered products that are as powerful as those which run on gasoline.
Riding lawn mowers are indeed part of that Greenworks lineup, with Tractor Supply Co. currently selling two models through its web store. If you've considered purchasing a Greenworks product in the past, you know they are a bit pricier than the competition. That is very much the case with its riding lawn mowers, which are listed at $3,499.99 and $4,499.99 respectively. The cheaper of those two options is the 30" CrossoverT, which is part of Greenworks' 60V lineup of devices. For the record, it takes 4 of those 60V power packs to keep the rider running, though they do provide upwards of 16 Hp and the ability to cut up to 1.25 acres when fully charged.
The other Greenworks rider is also from the CrossoverT line, though at $4,499.99 you get a few upgrades. Most notably, this mower boasts a 42" cutting radius and a 90-minute runtime that should allow for the cutting of 2.5 acres of green space. It does, however, require 6 batteries to reach those production numbers. Thankfully, as with the 30" model, those batteries are included with the purchase.