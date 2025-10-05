Hercules Vs. Milwaukee Battery Starter Kit: How Does Harbor Freight's Clone Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oftentimes, it can be useful to invest in a battery starter kit to take advantage of the potential savings of buying "tool only" versions of compatible power tools. When looking to invest in a battery starter kit, it would make sense to start comparing models from some of the best power tool brands, including Hercules and Milwaukee. Both brands are known for making professional-grade cordless power tools, yet Hercules, one of Harbor Freight's best cordless power tool brands, is considerably cheaper primarily due to Harbor Freight's wholesale-to-consumer approach.

Battery starter kits by Hercules and Milwaukee share many similarities. Each comes with a three-year limited warranty, one 5-amp-per-hour battery, and a 120-volt battery charger. The included chargers are capable of recharging batteries in as little as 60 minutes and provide dual-voltage output to work with each brand's 12-volt batteries. Finally, both brands' batteries also feature temperature and overload safeguards to protect them during heavy-duty usage.

There are some important differences, though. The Hercules starter kit, which costs $119.99 at Harbor Freight, advertises 20 volts at peak charge and charges its batteries at 4 amps. For comparison, the Milwaukee M18 XC5.0 starter kit, available for $219.00 at The Home Depot, operates at 18 volts and includes a charger with a 2.5-amp maximum output.