Can You Use Harbor Freight Batteries On Milwaukee Power Tools?

If it seems unfair that every power tool battery utilizes an exclusive system, there are apparently many others who share that sentiment. Many individuals and third-party brands have taken to developing their own solutions to this problem: battery adapters. These devices, which are frequently sold on platforms like Amazon, are designed to latch onto a battery's terminals on the bottom, then connect to a tool's receiver with the right terminals and rails.

In theory, this is an ideal solution, allowing you to use whatever batteries you want with your Milwaukee tools. However, there are several substantial problems. Firstly, all battery adapters are strictly 1-1 devices. If you wanted to use a Bauer battery on a Milwaukee tool, for instance, you would specifically need to obtain a Bauer-to-Milwaukee adapter, which wouldn't work with any other battery brand sold by Harbor Freight. You may not be able to find an adapter for the precise battery combination you're looking for.

More concerningly, using battery adapters puts your batteries and tools at potential risk. All power tool batteries, including both Milwaukee's M18 and M18 FUEL lines, are equipped with a circuit board that carefully regulates power delivery, communicating directly with the tool to get you optimal performance. Using an adapter bypasses the circuit board, forcing power through with no particular goal in mind. Your tools may turn on, but their performance could be underwhelming compared to what they normally get. Worse, they may receive far too much power, overloading and burning out. If your batteries or tools are damaged while using a battery adapter, neither Harbor Freight nor Milwaukee will give you service or replacements, as using third-party accessories is a warranty violation.