Milwaukee Vs. Hercules Impact Driver: How These Competitor Power Tools Compare
Many of us have a preferred tool brand or two, whether for practical reasons or, sometimes, just because it's what we're used to. If you look online, you'll likely find every major tool company being compared head-to-head with every other brand — but sometimes these comparisons are a little unfair. Milwaukee, for example, is known for its professional-grade (and typically pricier) tools, whereas some cheaper brands, such as Kobalt and Black+Decker, cater more toward casual DIY use.
Comparing tool brands that are in the same tier, however, is a whole other ball game. If you're looking for professional-grade gear — whether you're a contractor or take your DIY projects more seriously — you'll be spending more money, and you're going to want to know how one tool from a given manufacturer directly compares to another potential purchase. Unlike, say, Hart or Bauer, Hercules offers high-quality power tools that are in the same pro-level tier as Milwaukee.
If, for example, you're building a deck, or doing large-scale construction jobs, you'll want a good impact driver on hand, which begs the question: who makes the better impact driver, Milwaukee or Hercules? In SlashGear's list of the best major impact driver brands, Milwaukee sits higher than Hercules, though they're both in the top five. Here's a closer look at how these competitor impact drivers compare.
Milwaukee offers more versatility, but Hercules has a little more oomph
When it comes to versatility, Milwaukee is the clear winner — the brand makes several different kinds of impact drivers that cater to various needs, compared to Hercules, which offers just two. For more intense work, there's the Hercules 20V ¼-inch 3-Speed Impact Driver, and if you need something lighter for smaller jobs, you can get the brand's 12V ¼-inch Hex Compact Impact Driver.
Milwaukee also makes a 12-volt model — in fact, it makes a few, including a right-angle option and a standard ¼-inch hex impact driver that offers plenty of torque. Milwaukee sells even more kinds of 18-volt impact drivers, including two- and three-speed models, a right-angle design, and ones equipped with One-Key smart technology. Adding to this versatility, the M12 and M18 batteries used by Milwaukee's cordless impact drivers also work with hundreds of other power tools and devices, whereas the proprietary 20V and 12V systems used by Hercules only include a few dozen products.
The most powerful of Milwaukee's several impact drivers is the M18 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, a compact, lightweight tool powered by a brushless motor. The four-mode driver delivers a max of 3,900 rpm and 2,000 in-lbs of torque. The Hercules 20V ¼-inch Impact Driver also has four modes and a max of 3,600 rpm — but offers a little more torque than the Milwaukee, topping off at 2,200 in-lbs. Besides this slight difference in power, the tools are essentially the same — both weigh 2.2 pounds and use brushless motors, are equipped with LED lights, and allow for one-handed bit changes.
Which brand is cheaper and which has better reviews?
Despite the impact drivers of both brands being very similar in many respects, one area they greatly differ is pricing. Home Depot sells the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver for $149, but that is more than twice the cost of the Hercules 20V 3-Speed ¼-inch Impact Driver, which is just $69.99. One reason it's so much more affordable despite offering similar specs is that Hercules is a house brand owned by Harbor Freight. If its much lower price has you questioning the actual quality of the product, one way to see if it's worth purchasing is by checking user reviews.
The Hercules 20V Impact Driver has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 overall customer score on Harbor Freight's website, averaged from nearly 1,000 reviews, with 99% of customers recommending the tool. Users mention its long-lasting battery life, power, and balance, among other assets. One review, titled "My new brand is Hercules," reports that "This is a way more powerful driver than I expected."
Based on nearly the same amount of user reviews on Home Depot's website, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver has a strong — but slightly lower — average customer score of 4.7 out of 5, with 92% of customers recommending the device. Many users confirm the tool excels at driving screws and bolts, and highlight its durability, battery life, and variable speed capability. Considering the big difference in price and that both have excellent reviews and similar specs, one of the only reasons you might opt for Milwaukee's impact driver over Hercules is if you're already invested in the former's M12 or M18 power systems and own other tools from the brand.