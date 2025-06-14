Milwaukee Vs. Hercules Impact Driver: How These Competitor Power Tools Compare

Many of us have a preferred tool brand or two, whether for practical reasons or, sometimes, just because it's what we're used to. If you look online, you'll likely find every major tool company being compared head-to-head with every other brand — but sometimes these comparisons are a little unfair. Milwaukee, for example, is known for its professional-grade (and typically pricier) tools, whereas some cheaper brands, such as Kobalt and Black+Decker, cater more toward casual DIY use.

Comparing tool brands that are in the same tier, however, is a whole other ball game. If you're looking for professional-grade gear — whether you're a contractor or take your DIY projects more seriously — you'll be spending more money, and you're going to want to know how one tool from a given manufacturer directly compares to another potential purchase. Unlike, say, Hart or Bauer, Hercules offers high-quality power tools that are in the same pro-level tier as Milwaukee.

If, for example, you're building a deck, or doing large-scale construction jobs, you'll want a good impact driver on hand, which begs the question: who makes the better impact driver, Milwaukee or Hercules? In SlashGear's list of the best major impact driver brands, Milwaukee sits higher than Hercules, though they're both in the top five. Here's a closer look at how these competitor impact drivers compare.

