Ford Truck Models That Were Never Sold In The US

The American automotive landscape isn't just about SUVs and sedans — pickup trucks make up a massive part of it. According to the Global Market Insights report, the U.S. pickup truck market was valued at $215.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to gain momentum, reaching $302.8 billion by 2034. This tremendous growth is largely attributed to brands shifting towards electric energy. For many Americans, a pickup truck is not only a vehicle — it is a versatile asset. Beyond every day commuting, it can also perform heavy-duty tasks such as towing boats, hauling trailers, or carrying large loads.

In contrast to the U.S., pickup trucks have never achieved the same popularity in Europe, where narrow streets and high fuel costs limit their appeal. The first pickup truck is credited to Henry Ford, who introduced the 1925 Model T Roadster with a pickup body — the first factory-built pickup truck of its kind. Ford is also credited with popularizing the term "pickup." Since then, this segment has evolved dramatically. While not every model has been pleasing to the eye, there are a lot of options available that have earned a reputation for being the most reliable.

Ford continues to offer a wide range of pickup trucks in the U.S., but interestingly, not every Ford pickup has been available stateside. Some models were sold exclusively overseas, where they found considerable success. This article highlights the Ford pickup trucks that U.S. fans never got to drive.