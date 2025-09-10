Why Pickup Trucks Aren't Popular In Europe

In the United States, pickup trucks are as much cultural icons as they are vehicles. In 2022 alone, they constituted roughly 20% of all U.S. car sales, with models like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 topping sales charts. For many Americans, trucks are the quintessential blend of utility, comfort, and status, bridging the gap between workhorse and everyday driver. The U.S. is home to many pickup trucks that were ahead of their time, and automakers continue to set new performance standards while developing luxury features, which only strengthens their appeal.

However, that dominance hasn't translated to Europe, where pickups are viewed as business transports rather than lifestyle vehicles. Pickup trucks held less than 1% of the market across the continent in 2022. Culturally, they occupy a similar niche as compact vans, bought more for their load-carrying ability than anything else. This view shapes both buyers' behavior and what automakers are pushing for in Europe, where SUVs and hatchbacks are far more desirable.