Are Paccar Diesel Engines Made By Cummins?

If you have even a passing interaction with the commercial trucking industry, chances are you're familiar with Paccar. You might not realize it since the company's name isn't as well-known as some of its brands, but if you know about Kenworth, DAF, or Peterbilt trucks you're familiar with Paccar. Paccar has a market cap — or total stock share value — of about $50 billion and is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. That gives it tremendous influence on the trucking industry and plenty of resources to develop new technology.

Similarly to how large car companies like Ford, the Volkswagen Group, and Stellantis have a persistent global presence, you 'll see Paccar semi-trucks on highways around the world. Paccar manufactures plenty of the engines that go in its trucks, but also uses a few made by its direct competitor Cummins. The best Cummins engines ever made include the X-15, which can be found in Paccar trucks like the Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition. In addition, some medium-duty Paccar engines are simply re-badged Cummins models made for use in Paccar's trucks. For example, the 8.9-liter PX-9 bears the Paccar name but is essentially a Cummins P9. So while Cummins doesn't make Paccar-branded engines, Paccar relies on Cummins to help power some of its trucks.