6.7 Cummins Lifter Failure: What Years Are Affected (And Possible Fixes)

While other automakers have used hydraulic roller lifters with fewer issues, one problem with the Cummins design is the omission of needle bearings in the roller assembly. The roller at the end of the lifter makes contact with the camshaft, rolling around the cam lobes. The lack of needle bearings and tight clearances between the lobes and rollers can release metal shavings into the engine oil or generate excessive heat.

Advertisement

Using the correct viscosity engine oil is key to staving off lifter failure. Stellantis, the owner of Ram Trucks, issued a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) in July of 2023, stating that 2019 model year and newer Rams need 10W-30 engine oil, while 2018 and older trucks should get 15W-40 oil. The TSB goes on to explain the reasoning behind the recommendation is "due to the new designed valve train," and that using the thicker oil "will cause deposits to form in the Hydraulic Valve Lash Adjusters leading to undesirable noise, and/or engine damage."

Another point of concern for 6.7 Cummins hydraulic roller lifters is a dowel pin used for keeping the lifters aligned. While the issue might sound similar to the Cummins Killer Dowel Pin problem that affected a large portion of 5.9L Cummins engines, they are not related. However, a misaligned lifter can result in catastrophic engine failure.

Advertisement