5 Of The Worst 'As Seen On TV' Kitchen Appliances Ever Made
As Seen on TV products can be hit or miss. The best ones perform just like you expect them to, like the Ronco Rotisserie Oven or the super-strong Gorilla Ties that really can hold up a whole bicycle in your garage. Then there are the products that make you wonder exactly how you got duped so easily, the ones you're embarrassed to tell other people that you spent your hard-earned money on. In many cases, those overhyped products belong in the kitchen, and while they promised to save you time and make your life easier, they're really nothing more than shelf clutter.
"Worst" is highly subjective. In some cases, it could mean a product never worked as expected. In others, it could be that the product worked fine but wasn't necessary to begin with. There's a lot of kitchen tech that's a waste of money, but generally speaking, anything that does a one-off job is usually not worth your money. It doesn't offer value beyond its single function. And whatever time and effort it saves you initially, you still have to clean it and store it. There are always exceptions to this rule, but for the most part, maybe don't expect too much. Here are five of the worst As Seen on TV kitchen appliances and tools ever made, based on personal experience and public opinion.
Rapid Ramen Cooker
The Rapid Ramen Cooker looks like a no frills, no gimmicks kitchen tool. There's nothing complicated about it. And for the most part, it works like it says. Users can place their ramen noodle brick in the cooker, fill it up to the water line, and pop it in the microwave for three minutes. At the end, they have perfectly cooked ramen noodles. You don't need a stove or a pot, and you don't need to wait for water to boil before dropping in the noodles. The gadget has earned an average 4.6-star rating from more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon. So what's the problem?
Ramen is already pretty instant as far as quick foods go. One of the Rapid Ramen Cooker's biggest selling points is saving time in the kitchen, but the savings are minimal since you're only cutting out the boiling water stage. Some Amazon customers note it takes longer than the suggested 3 minutes to get the ramen noodles to the right texture and temperature. Others complain that the container isn't big enough to allow for more "soupy" ramen. Almost all of the water disappears during cooking, leaving the noodles but no liquid. The tray is made from BPA-free plastic, which means you're essentially cooking in microwaved plastic. There's also the matter of cleanup when you're done. You'll need to wash the pan to remove any leftover noodles and seasoning. At best, it's a kitchen gadget for the college student crowd or anyone who doesn't have access to a regular stove top.
The Robostir
Anyone who cooks at home knows you can't always hover over a pot and constantly stir to prevent your ingredients from sticking to the bottom. That's the problem that Robostir was designed to solve. It acts like an extra hand in the kitchen, helping to stir your dishes evenly so you could focus your attention elsewhere. The robotic stirrer uses three legs, similar to a tripod. They're wrapped in silicone so you can use them on metal or coated pots and pans. Push a button and the trio of legs rotate like a wheel to keep your food moving and prevent sticking.
In theory, it's a genius idea, but the Robostir doesn't live up to the hype. Some users report that the Robostir can't handle thicker sauces. Ironically, these are the types of sauces that would benefit from it the most, since they have a tendency to stick to pans. Others say the Robostir focuses on small areas of the pot or pan and does not evenly stir the ingredients. This can lead to burnt food or dishes that aren't evenly distributed. For solid ingredients, such as sauteed garlic and mushrooms, the Robostir tends to push them to the sides of the pan while remaining in the middle. Overall, you're better off stirring your own ingredients.
The Crank Chop
The Crank Chop essentially combines two useful kitchen gadgets into one, a food chopper and a puree machine. It bills itself as a way to chop vegetables and nuts of all types and sizes, make homemade baby food, and whip up fresh salsa, among many other uses. It's mechanical, not electric, so there's a lot of appeal for campers and travelers who want to prep their own food on the go. The device also looks straightforward to use, with only a handful of parts to put together and a quick pull-push motion to work the machine. All the parts are dishwasher safe, helping to save extra time in the kitchen.
However, even with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 900 user reviews, the Crank Chop hasn't lived up to expectations. Some users on Amazon cite cheap parts that break easily, forcing them to buy a new unit or try to get replacement parts. Others say they have to pre-chop their veggies before putting them into the chopper, which kind of defeats the purpose of the Crank Chop. Since it's a small device, you'll need to do some of your own prep work. And if you have to go that far anyway, you might as well save your money.
Stufz Stuffed Burger Press
Stuffed hamburgers sound like a unique twist on a classic meal. You can stuff your burger with cheese, vegetables, sauces, or even pepperoni and cheese for a pizza burger. The Stufz Stuffed Burger Press is made for the challenge, helping you create a "cup" for your fillings and then seal the burger so the stuffing doesn't fall out. The device keeps everything contained while making uniformly sized burgers.
However, only about half of Amazon users have rated it five stars, according to one listing. Many users say the burgers fall apart and lose all their stuffing while cooking. It's notoriously hard to clean, which is a big deal since you're dealing with raw meat. The meat sometimes sticks to the device, so it's not a completely hands-free process. Some users say they had to put in a lot of trial and error to get the ratios just right. Not quite the sort of kitchen gadget you'll want to find under the tree when the holidays roll around, clearly.
Rollie Eggmaster
The Rollie Eggmaster is another example of a one-job kitchen wonder. Touted as a vertical grill and made specifically for cooking eggs, it's easy to see the attraction. Cooking eggs in a regular pan or skillet can be frustrating and time-consuming. Eggs like to stick to the pan, even with cooking spray or a non-stick coating. This egg cooker doesn't require a pan. Allegedly, you can crack open your egg into the Rollie Eggmaster, then sit back and wait for it to pop up. There's no need for a microwave or stovetop, and there's no major cleanup required. It sounds too good to be true.
According to some users, it is too good to be true. Over on Reddit, there are complaints of burning plastic smells, cook times far longer than advertised, and more. The device supposedly cooks other foods, like hamburgers and sausages — basically, anything you can eat like a kabob — but the results seem to frequently greasy, rubbery, and disappointing. The iffy food quality and the time needed for cooking and cleanup might make this As Seen on TV kitchen gadget a bust for you, like it has been for so many others.