5 Of The Worst 'As Seen On TV' Kitchen Appliances Ever Made

As Seen on TV products can be hit or miss. The best ones perform just like you expect them to, like the Ronco Rotisserie Oven or the super-strong Gorilla Ties that really can hold up a whole bicycle in your garage. Then there are the products that make you wonder exactly how you got duped so easily, the ones you're embarrassed to tell other people that you spent your hard-earned money on. In many cases, those overhyped products belong in the kitchen, and while they promised to save you time and make your life easier, they're really nothing more than shelf clutter.

"Worst" is highly subjective. In some cases, it could mean a product never worked as expected. In others, it could be that the product worked fine but wasn't necessary to begin with. There's a lot of kitchen tech that's a waste of money, but generally speaking, anything that does a one-off job is usually not worth your money. It doesn't offer value beyond its single function. And whatever time and effort it saves you initially, you still have to clean it and store it. There are always exceptions to this rule, but for the most part, maybe don't expect too much. Here are five of the worst As Seen on TV kitchen appliances and tools ever made, based on personal experience and public opinion.