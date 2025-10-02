7.3 PowerStroke Vs. 5.9 Cummins Vs. 6.6 Duramax: How Do The Diesel Engines Compare?

When it comes to heavy-duty diesels, enthusiasts and truck owners inevitably circle back to the best American diesel engines: Ford's 7.3L PowerStroke, Dodge's 5.9L Cummins, and GM's 6.6L Duramax. If there were a Mount Rushmore of diesel engines, they would be carved into the rock with soot-stained glory, so it's hard to resist comparing these three engines. They have different but rich histories and are founded on different but unique mechanical philosophies. And, in reality, they possess different weaknesses and strengths.

The 7.3 PowerStroke, for example, is a Ford and Navistar collaboration, known for its robustness in earlier years. The 5.9 Cummins had an especially long production run but a simple inline-six design. Then, the 6.6 Duramax has evolved over more recent decades, balancing newer emissions rules with performance and reliability.

An attempt at comparing these titans of industry boils down to certain key components. From these components, a comparison criterion emerges. They include power output, longevity, reliability, maintenance and repair cost, and towing and hauling capability. There are also the trade-offs as to emissions or evolving regulations. This isn't about crowning a single winner, as the best choice depends on what you need from a truck. What it is about is understanding why the 7.3 PowerStroke, 5.9 Cummins, and 6.6 Duramax still fuel heated debates decades after their debuts. Here's how they match up.