5 Car Brands That Are Popular In Europe (But Not The US)

The United States has a robust history as a producer and consumer of automobiles. For decades, North America was where companies like Renault, Lancia, and Porsche cast hungry gazes across the Atlantic at the growing middle market, with a ravenous appetite for newer and faster models. Some of these brands made the jump to the Americas, while others failed.

The modern, globalized car market is a complex web of brands and builders, layered with legacies. Who sells what and where has become increasingly confusing in the world of megaliths like Stellantis and Volkswagen, which own, produce, sell, and export under dozens of names — not all of which are present in the U.S.

Whether due to regulation, aspiration, or motivation, numerous auto brands just proved more popular in Europe. Some are homegrown favorites with an egalitarian approach to Euro tripping. Others tried to gain a toehold in the new world and failed. Whatever the reason, here are five car brands that are more popular in Europe than in the United States.