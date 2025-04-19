Who Owns Volkswagen And Where Are Its Cars Made?

With a history dating back to just before the start of the second World War, Volkswagen's early days were no doubt affected by the brand's German progeny. But even as much of Germany struggled through the years following the end of the conflict, Volkswagen promptly positioned itself as luminary of the country's post-war recovery, and has since become one of the most recognizable brand names in the world, having produced a successful lineup of cars, vans, and sport utility vehicles that would be the envy of any company in the auto industry.

That lineup is, of course, fronted by names like the beyond legendary VW Beetle, the Golf, and the ever-evolving Passat. And yes, those storied vehicles have long displayed the VW badge that adorns every Volkswagen make and model. For the better part of their production lifetimes, they were also the product of one company, Volkswagen. That is not exactly the case these days, however, as Volkswagen is listed as one of 10 major automobile brands currently held by the Volkswagen Group. Among its banner mates are some legitimately iconic brand names like Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Bentley, Ducati, and VW Commercial Vehicles. VW Group also owns Škoda, Cupra, and Seat.

Though Volkswagen is noted as a holding of the VW Group, the brand wasn't acquired in the traditional sense of the concept. Rather, the original Volkswagen essentially served as the foundation for the VW Group as we know it (or Volkswagen AG), officially changing its name in the 1980s.

