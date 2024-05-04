The 10 Best Mercedes-Benz Models Ever Designed

Since the formation of Carl Benz's engine manufacturing company in the 1880s, the automaker now known as Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of the industry. The company produces a much wider range of vehicles than some enthusiasts might think, churning out everything from off-road firetrucks to premium compact hatchbacks.

However, most will know Mercedes-Benz primarily for its range of luxury and performance cars, which include some of the most iconic names in their respective segments. Many of the cars in the brand's lineup today are direct descendants of these icons, with some even sharing styling and nameplates with their revered predecessors.

Even with such a large back catalog to choose from, a select few Mercedes-Benz models stand above the rest as milestones in the company's history. Whether they were great feats of engineering, boasted pioneering technology, or simply captured the imaginations of enthusiasts the world over, these cars are Mercedes-Benz's greatest designs so far.