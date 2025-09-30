Yes, Apple Discontinued The iPhone 15 - Here's What Users Say To Get Instead

Now that the latest Apple devices in the iPhone 17 series have hit the shelves, a few older models have been customarily discontinued. This Fall season, the axe has fallen on the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant. These two marked the shift to a new front-glass design sporting the Dynamic Island and a large 48-megapixel rear camera for the most affordable mainline model. And now that they've been discontinued, many are trying to find the next best alternative. Well, there are plenty of options out there in the same price bracket.

We are listing a few alternatives for the iPhone 15 (and its Plus variant) based on our hands-on time with the listed devices and extensive testing in accordance with rigorous review protocols. At SlashGear, we tested all the devices listed below by pushing them as a daily driver. The performance analysis is done qualitatively by pushing graphics-intensive mobile games, while the quantitative assessment is done by running a suite of benchmarks such as Geekbench, GFXBench, and 3DMark in stress test mode.

Additionally, the camera performance is analyzed standalone as well as in comparison with other phones in the same bracket, focusing on the strengths and weaknesses of each device. As far as the battery goes, the figures are obtained based on raw screen time output after pushing the full suite of communication, streaming, and productivity apps installed on the phones, without forcing any cutbacks such as low-power mode. After in-depth analysis of the aforementioned aspects, alongside a few more granular factors and recommendations from users on public forums such as Reddit, we shortlisted the best iPhone 15 replacements..