13 Cars With The Biggest Gas Tanks

Before we get into those cars with impressively big gas tanks, it's worth creating a frame of reference. On one side are the diminutive runabouts like the Mitsubishi Mirage and its 9.2-gallon tank. One of the most popular cars on the road, the Toyota Camry, comes in at just 13 gallons. And we're only talking about production cars in sedan, coupe, wagon, and sports form: Step outside that definition, and you'll find plenty of miniscule micro cars and gas tank behemoths like the GMT-400 Suburban, with its 42-gallon swimming pool of fuel, or the current Ford Super Duty lineup that offers an even larger 48-gallon reservoir. In this list, however, we aren't considering crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.

Gas tank aficionados will notice the glaring lack of a C2 Corvette "Tanker" and its 36.5-gallon capacity from this list. That model didn't make the cut because we're considering only production vehicles, and those rare Corvettes were intended primarily for low-volume endurance racing. However, as you'll soon learn, we don't need fancy endurance racing vehicles to find a car with a big tank.