5 Ugly Car Models That Received Massive Glow Ups In Later Generations

Ugliness may very well be largely a matter of personal opinion, but there have been plenty of universally panned vehicles over the years. For instance: The Pontiac Aztek, a forever whipping post of car design gone bad. It never had a chance to redeem its unfortunate ways with a restyle, as it was quickly sent to the automotive dust heap. But what if Pontiac had deemed the awkward car worthy of a glow-up?

Otherwise known as a mid-cycle refresh or perhaps an all-new generation, this common practice in the auto industry provides the ugly car contingent a second chance to shine. Like the Honda Civic Type R which went from wacky boy-racer in its last generation to sharply styled aspirational sports sedan in current form.

Sometimes, automakers have a good run of design that goes haywire along the way, but ultimately finds its way back to good looks — like the Mazda6, for example. These are the cars we're after today. The rides that, at some point, wore the ugly car brand, but later received a proper glow-up and the ability to strut with style. Here are five of them, from a completely subjective, personal, and opinionated point of view.