13 Of The Biggest Motorcycle Recalls In Recent History

The Ninja 300 is undoubtedly one of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles of all time, but that does not mean its history is without blemishes. One such instance came in August 2013, when Kawasaki announced a recall for more than 11,000 Ninja 300 motorcycles in the U.S. after riders reported unexpected stalling during deceleration. The issue was traced to a faulty setting in the engine control unit (ECU), which caused the engine to shut off when the clutch lever was pulled to slow down or downshift.

The recall covered both standard and ABS versions of the Ninja 300 built between July 16, 2012, and April 27, 2013. Canada was also affected, with about 745 units included in the action. The U.S. recall followed months of owner complaints, some posted on online forums, and an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). One report described a serious crash where the rider was struck by another vehicle after the bike stalled, resulting in a fractured shoulder. In total, dozens of complaints were filed with NHTSA before Kawasaki took action.

Dealers resolved the defect by installing a new ECU at no cost to owners. Riders were strongly urged to schedule the fix quickly, as sudden stalling on busy roads or in corners presented a clear safety risk. This recall underscored the critical role of electronic systems in modern motorcycles, given a small programming error was the root of the problem.