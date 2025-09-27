Changing These 5 Settings Will Immediately Make Your TV Look Better

It's not an overstatement to claim that televisions are smarter than they have ever been. Interestingly, they are also cheaper than ever, with even some higher-end brands selling for less than the price of a PC monitor. Despite the many advancements that have made televisions, well, more than just a television, they still require a fair amount of fine-tuning to deliver the best possible picture.

The word "best" is, of course, quite subjective when it comes to how images appear on your television. Beauty is, after all, still very much held in the eye of the beholder, and one might reasonably argue that no two viewers like their picture on the TV to look exactly like the other. Thankfully, fine-tuning the picture on your television is a relatively easy task, as most manufacturers allow users to alter the image through any number of built-in menu features.

Even still, in the era of the smart television, scrolling through those picture menu options can be a little confusing, if not outright intimidating. But if you're just looking for a good place to start, adjusting these settings could quickly improve the picture quality on your television.