Bright Spot On Your iPad Or iPhone Screen? Possible Causes, And What You Can Do

Other than when you've enabled the AssistiveTouch feature on your iPad or iPhone, there shouldn't be a bright spot on your iPad or iPhone screen — one that stays in its place, no matter how much you swipe around or switch between apps or different UI menus. It's a stubborn little issue that many iPhone and iPad users face, especially those who own an older model with an LCD screen, but those with an OLED display aren't entirely safe, either. So, what is the bright spot on your iPad or iPhone? It's a circular patch on your device's screen that's usually brighter than the rest of the display or glows with an unnatural intensity.

While you might not notice these spots when using apps or websites with a light background (especially at lower brightness levels), they become more noticeable in darker areas of the screen and will most definitely show up and annoy you while watching movies, playing video games, or using dark mode. The intensity and size of the spots often depend upon the underlying cause. The good news is that we have a decent idea of what causes the bright spot issue; the bad news is that you may need to spend some money to get rid of it.