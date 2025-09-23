13 Cheap V8 Cars You Can Buy For Under $10,000
If your car has started to act up frequently, forcing you to get expensive repairs every other day, then switching to a newer vehicle is a much better decision than endlessly spending on its repair and maintenance. We completely understand that budgeting is a real issue, and not everyone can sideline a large sum of cash in a short period to purchase a brand-new car. This is why we searched for a few cheap V8 cars that you can get for under $10,000 and that are in good condition to eliminate the worries of post-purchase mechanic runs. Here, the "V" symbolizes the shape of the engine, while the "8" indicates the number of cylinders within the machine.
Why V8 cars? Well, V8-powered cars are pretty common, which means their parts are easily available at a relatively lower cost than the more advanced V12 engines. Moreover, the V8 engines offer higher power and towing capacity than their earlier counterparts, providing better speed and acceleration at affordable rates. Other than these, the engine power of each of these cars can be evaluated in terms of its horsepower and torque output to pick the best per your requirements.
1992 Chevrolet Corvette
The 1992 Chevrolet Corvette is a classic, featuring a V8 gas engine and a base engine size of 5.7 liters. As a convertible, the car can be switched to an open-roof design so you can enjoy the nice weather outdoors and experience the touch of nature while driving. Moreover, there's plenty of room for your feet — 42 inches of front leg room and 36.4 inches of headroom.
In addition, the Corvette has a fuel capacity of 20 gallons and emits carbon dioxide levels of 7.9 tons. The car can achieve a horsepower of 300, while the six-speed transmission enables the car to accelerate up to 60 meters per hour in 4.92 seconds. Other than these, the car has a computerized traction control system, which gives you more control over the acceleration and tires to prevent it from losing grip. The car is valued at $9,634, with about 98% of the drivers recommending this model for its performance, value, and styling.
1998 Lincoln LSC Mark VIII
The Lincoln Mark VIII from 1998 was the last to come from the luxury collection of sleek-looking cars. It is a five-seater with two doors, possessing 42.6 inches of front and 35.7 inches of rear legroom. It has a four-speed automatic transmission, can generate up to 280 horsepower for good on-road performance, and the deep-skirt engine block contributes to a long life.
The 1998 model had a unique puddle lamp addition that enhanced the overall look of the car, as well as a fully independent air suspension system to give you a light drive. In addition, the aluminum-coated brake tubing has added protection against corrosion, so the brakes don't give up on you mid-drive. This car particularly has an array of safety features, such as child seat anchors, driver airbags, traction control, and more — all of which contribute to a score of 4.5/5 at Kelley Blue Book.
2001 Jaguar XK8
The 2001 variant of the Jaguar XK8 is available as either a coupe or a convertible. It features a 4.0-liter V8 engine that can give about 290 horsepower at 6100 revolutions per minute (RPM) for a smooth performance. Moreover, the car has an automatic five-speed transmission system to allow for greater fuel efficiency when cruising at high speeds. The integration of rain-sensing windshield wipers allows them to work automatically as soon as water droplets are detected on the windshield, adjusting their speed per the amount of moisture detected. With a seating space for four passengers, the interior is designed with multi-level front heated seats made out of leather for comfort. Power windows, locks, remote keyless entry, and the integration of a one-way power driver and power passenger seat make this car comfortable for long drives.
On top of this, the 17-inch alloy wheels align well with the built-in traction control technology, so you don't lose control over the car even at high speeds. With this car, you get a fuel economy of 18 MPG in the city and about 25 MPG on the highway. Although the starting price of the brand-new 2001 XK8 was around $74,950, the coupe often sells today in a used condition for about $8,000 to $10,000.
2006 Audi S4
Manufactured with an all-wheel drive type, the Audi S4 has a combined 16 MPG and a fuel capacity of 17.4 gallons, paired with a 4.2-liter V8 engine that can deliver the feel of a sporty drive. The performance is aided by 340 horsepower at 7,000 RPM for faster acceleration and higher top speeds, hence staying true to the Audi standard. Furthermore, the center dash has all the key features like traction control, a navigation screen, hazard lights, cup holders, and pretty much all that one may need while driving. The spacious interior has a front legroom of 41.3 inches and standard height-adjustable driver and passenger seats made from leather.
In addition, the six-speed manual transmission and a four-wheel independent suspension provide stable handling and added traction. The 2006 Audi S4 is listed on some major car retail websites, like Classic and Edmunds, for approximately $8,000 to $10,000 in used condition.
2011 Ford Crown Victoria
Being a full-sized sedan, the Ford Crown Victoria has space for six passengers with a six-way power driver seat and two-way manual seat adjustments for the driver and four-way for the passengers, thereby making it a nice choice for long drives with the family. Ford included several safety aspects in this model, such as the post-collision safety system, dusk-sensing headlamps, tire pressure monitoring, and airbags, keeping in mind the security of the family.
In addition, the electronic brake system intelligently distributes the pressure on each wheel based on its current load for enhanced braking in case of emergencies. Moving on to the engine, there's a 4.6-liter V8 flex-fuel engine type that can generate up to 239 horsepower at 4,900 RPM, along with a torque of 281 pounds-feet at 4,100 RPM for better acceleration and control over the car. Adding a large trunk and a compass further makes it well-suited for family road trips. Up for about $5,500 to $7,000 secondhand, the car can be bought on platforms like Cars.com.
1992 Lexus SC400
Introduced to the world in 1992, the Lexus SC400 is a coupe, estimated to be valued at a fair market range of $4,800 to $6,600 by Kelley Blue Book. It is a two-door vehicle with a rear-wheel drive and a curb weight of 3,575 pounds. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 250 horsepower at 5,600 RPM and 260 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 RPM, it gives a decent acceleration experience. You can go all the way up from zero to 60 MPH in about 6.7 seconds and can cover a quarter mile in 15.2 seconds at 93 meters per hour.
There's also a four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension for greater control. Paired with a four-speed automatic Electronically Controlled Transmission with intelligence (4ECT-i), this Lexus model was definitely ahead of its time. Moreover, you get an overall MPG of 18 on top of a 20.6-gallon fuel capacity, which is enough for everyday drives. However, the car does not have many safety elements, including airbags, so careful driving is super necessary.
2008 Infiniti M45
Offering a combined MPG of 18, the 2008 model of the Infiniti M45 is a rear-wheel drive with a five-passenger seating capacity. The 4.5-liter V8 base engine is capable of generating 325 horsepower at 6,400 RPM and a torque force of 336 pounds-feet at 4,000 RPM. Additionally, the car has 32 valves with variable timing for efficient performance and fuel economy at varying speeds for the best utilization of fuel. All these allow the car to reach from 0 to 60 MPH in about 6.3 seconds, achieving a top speed of 155 MPH.
Furthermore, the five-speed shiftable automatic transmission gives the driver greater control over the acceleration while also contributing to a low-noise operation for a peaceful ride. Both the driver and passenger seats feature a multi-level heated mechanism and can be adjusted in ten different directions for ergonomic seating.
The Infiniti M45 also features a touchscreen navigation system to update you with real-time traffic conditions and find the fastest route to your destination. Besides, the Bose audio system integrated in the vehicle gives you a crisp music experience. It is up on marketplaces in a range of around $5,800 to $8,000 in fair condition.
2011 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan
The Dodge Charger sounds like a sporty car, and observing the looks and specs, it kind of is. With an all-wheel drive type and a combined MPG of 18, the car is a performance powerhouse. The base engine of the 5.7-liter V8 can generate an output of about 370 horsepower at 5,250 RPM. Plus, there are 16 overhead valves with variable timing for efficient fuel management.
Also, you get a five-speed shiftable automatic gear to take control of the acceleration and movement of the car. The interior is pretty spacious with 41.8 inches of front legroom and ample space for shoulders and head for a comfortable ride. There's also an 8.4-inch LCD touchscreen that can be used for basic features like radio, music, calls, and more. According to Kelley Blue Book, the price of vehicles has depreciated by 29% over the past three years. Hence, the car is up for an estimated price of between $6,700 and $8,000.
2013 BMW 550i Sedan 4d
A classic addition to the BMW 5 Series, the 550i Sedan features an 18.5-gallon fuel tank with a gas-based engine, delivering a maximum of 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque to reach 60 MPH in about five seconds. Designed with 32 double overhead cam valves, the car offers a combined MPG of 17. Don't fret about the handling, as the six-speed manual transmission, along with a four-wheel independent suspension, will give you all the control you need. Plus, the manufacturers were particularly keen on adding crucial safety features such as pedestrian detection, night vision, blind-spot alert, and emergency devices.
Per the consumer reviews on Kelley Blue Book, the car is highly rated in terms of performance, quality, comfort, styling, and reliability — therefore being a nice choice for your daily drive. Over the past three years, the price has seen almost 20% depreciation, with the current resale value being around $8,891. One last tip here is to steer clear of the 2011 BMW 528i if you are purchasing in used condition, as it is known to have handling issues.
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP
The Pontiac Grand Prix from 2007 has a powerful 5.3-liter V8 engine that can easily go up to 303 horsepower at 5600 RPM, in combination with a torque power of 323 pound-feet at 4,400 RPM for a powerful performance. However, it has a front-wheel drive type; hence, you can drive it on rough and slippery terrains without getting stuck since all the power is delivered to the front wheels for maximum traction on the surface.
Moreover, the car has a four-speed shiftable automatic transmission, standard cruise control, and an advanced suspension system for added stability and handling. Besides, the fuel economy sits at 19 MPG combined with a capacity of 17 gallons. One downside is that there are few safety features — you only get the child seat anchors, door locks, and some emergency and security devices. The 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix is valued at about $6,028 in used condition.
2000 Lexus LS400
Available at an estimated price range of about $4,826, the 2000 Lexus LS400 is a production of the Toyota Motor Corporation. Built with a 4.0-liter V8 gas engine, the car achieves its peak horsepower of 290 at 6,000 RPM and 300 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 RPM. Further, the huge fuel tank capacity of 21.9 gallons gives you a combined MPG of 19 for a carefree drive on long routes.
The Lexus LS400 is a rear-wheel drive with a five-speed automatic transmission and 3,890 pounds of curb weight. Plus, there's ample leg and head space for all body types (43.7-inch front leg and 36.9-inch rear leg) for easy seating. It is a four-door model with capacity for five passengers and an independent suspension for both front and rear ends. Comprising an anti-locking braking system, the vehicle gives you complete ownership over the steering even in hard-brake situations for greater stability and handling. And the good part is that the brand has great resale value, so even if you are not satisfied with the car's performance, selling it will not leave you at much of a loss.
2008 Mercedes-Benz E550 Sedan 4d
Up for sale within a price range of about $5,000 to $7,000, the Mercedes-Benz E550 Sedan is a rear-wheel drive by the Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the same company that holds the record for the highest altitude drive. The vehicle is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 engine that brings 328 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and a torque output of 391 pound-feet at 2,800 RPM for a confident on-road performance. Crafted with a shiny exterior, the car instantly appeals to the eye, while on the inside, there's enough space to accommodate five individuals.
Additionally, the Mercedes E550 has a robust automatic transmission that can be set to seven different speed levels for smoother acceleration and a quieter drive. Besides, you get plenty of safety elements for a peaceful drive, such as an ABS braking system, a remote anti-theft alarm, traction control, and pre- and post-collision safety integrations, among others. Other cool features include voice recognition, a rear window defroster, heated seats, and climate control air conditioning. Also, driving this car won't get on your nerves — the speed-proportional power steering with tilt and telescopic functions offers greater maneuverability and handling with much convenience.
2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe
The fair price of a Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe in second-hand condition starts from around $8,500, after witnessing an 8% depreciation during the past three years. Loaded with a 5.7-liter V8 engine, the car can generate a staggering 310 horsepower at 5,200 RPM. In combination with a torque delivery of 340 pound-feet, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in about 5.2 seconds.
Apart from this, the car has power windows, a tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. There's not much for entertainment other than the CD player, DVD entertainment, and MP3 player to prevent you from being bored during long road trips. Moving on, the 2002 Camaro Z28 offers a fuel capacity of 16.8 gallons for a combined fuel economy of 20 MPG. The EPA total interior of 94.8 cubic feet makes it a subcompact car that can readily host up to four passengers, along with a cargo space of 12.9 cubic feet.