13 Cheap V8 Cars You Can Buy For Under $10,000

If your car has started to act up frequently, forcing you to get expensive repairs every other day, then switching to a newer vehicle is a much better decision than endlessly spending on its repair and maintenance. We completely understand that budgeting is a real issue, and not everyone can sideline a large sum of cash in a short period to purchase a brand-new car. This is why we searched for a few cheap V8 cars that you can get for under $10,000 and that are in good condition to eliminate the worries of post-purchase mechanic runs. Here, the "V" symbolizes the shape of the engine, while the "8" indicates the number of cylinders within the machine.

Why V8 cars? Well, V8-powered cars are pretty common, which means their parts are easily available at a relatively lower cost than the more advanced V12 engines. Moreover, the V8 engines offer higher power and towing capacity than their earlier counterparts, providing better speed and acceleration at affordable rates. Other than these, the engine power of each of these cars can be evaluated in terms of its horsepower and torque output to pick the best per your requirements.