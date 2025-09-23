10 Extinct American Car Brands You Might Not Have Heard Of

Like a game of corporate musical chairs, the question of who owns and produces which car brand has delighted and preoccupied car nuts for decades. With a handful of international corporations now clutching most of the world's historic brand names, it's easy to forget the bygone days when your car might have been built just around the corner.

The corporate family tree of automobile producers during the 20th century equates to an interconnected jungle that merges and diverges, wending through the challenges and triumphs of the free market in the 21st century. Today, dozens of historic and storied brands shelter beneath the umbrellas of huge conglomerates like Volkswagen and Stellantis.

These are the survivors, and there aren't many of them left. Once, the market was crowded with young, innovative brands eager to put their name in the automobile game. Many have been erased from the market, but not from memory. The scrapyards of time are littered with the infamous and beloved automobile brands of yesteryear.