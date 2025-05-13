Which Planes Did Ford Make During WW2 And How Many Did It Manufacture?

The industrial might of the American economy during World War II earned its reputation though hard work, innovation, and a continuous chain of millions of personnel, vehicles, aircraft, equipment, and more. But these materials didn't appear out of thin air; someone had to manufacture it all. That job fell to various industrial companies across the country, with Ford contributing significant portions of their own infrastructure exclusively to wartime development and production. Ford produced everything from Jeeps, tanks, infrastructure, even pulsejet engines for early cruise missile designs, across various facilities temporarily ceasing automotive production in the process. Ford's aircraft represented one of its most crucial exports: namely, the Consolidated B-24 Liberator bomber.

Advertisement

Housing its central production facility in the Willow Run Bomber Plant, Ford produced a combined total of 8,685 B-24 Liberators, with production running from May 15, 1942 to June 28, 1945. This number includes 6,792 complete airframes in addition to 1,893 "knock-down kits". A knock-down kit is comprised of all the parts required to build a complete bomber, which Ford shipped to either Fort Worth or Tulsa for final assembly.

The B-24 Liberator was produced in larger numbers than any other American aircraft of the Second World War, with three companies running five factories to service the production quota. In total, over 18,000 Liberators left these plants, with almost half belonging to Willow Run.

Advertisement

Let's dive deeper into the production history of this venerable warbird and the Willow Run plant itself, as its story inexorably ties with the Liberator's early development.