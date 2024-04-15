When (And Why) Ford Stopped Production Of Civilian Cars

Ford's lengthy history in the automotive market is defined by myriad peaks and valleys. Over the years, the car manufacturer has seen triumphant successes like the introduction of the legendary Ford RS200, and catastrophic failures like the disastrous flop of the Ford Edsel.

There have been eras when Ford has stood tall as one of the dominant forces of the auto industry, and others when the company has teetered dangerously close to the brink of bankruptcy. Nonetheless, the brand has consistently maintained its presence in the consumer car space all throughout its life — that is, except for one odd period.

As surprising as it may sound, there is one point in the history of Ford in which the manufacturer didn't produce any new civilian cars. For this multi-year period, the company had to involuntarily cease production on its usual models and reallocate its efforts to another consumer base entirely. Here's all the info to know on when exactly Ford took its hiatus from the civilian automobile industry, how long the pause lasted for, and what brought about this strange blip in the first place.