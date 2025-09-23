5 Of The Most Common Problems With Harbor Freight Batteries

Harbor Freight has built its reputation by offering budget-friendly alternatives to the products made by big-name brands. Many people like the company's hand tools since they come with a lifetime warranty, but Harbor Freight's power tools have also grown fairly popular. Not only does the retailer sell a wide range of corded power tools, but it also has several store-owned brands that make its batteries and battery-powered products, including Bauer, Hercules, and Atlas. These proprietary battery systems unlock dozens of cordless tools that Harbor Freight shoppers can collect, allowing them the freedom to work on projects remotely, without having to deal with cumbersome power cords.

The three aforementioned brands each have their own separate battery lines. Atlas has the 40V and 80V batteries that are commonly used in heavy-duty outdoor equipment, Bauer has the middle-weight 20V batteries used in it's considerable line of handheld power tools, and Hercules has both 12V batteries for smaller gadgets and its own assortment of 20V batteries. Hercules is often considered the higher quality brand when compared to Bauer, but Bauer's batteries are frequently sold steep discounts or bundled into deals during Harbor Freight's sale events, which can make them a compelling option for power tool users on a budget.

All of these batteries are fairly well-rated on the Harbor Freight website, but that doesn't mean that owners don't occasionally experience issues. Understanding the most common problems can help you to troubleshoot any issues you might be having and maybe even help you decide which (if any) of these battery systems to invest in.