5 Power Tools Under $50 That Have Great User Reviews
There are so many types of power tools on the market that be it challenging to find something that's truly valuable, in addition to being affordable. For those who are on the hunt for a worthwhile power tool, we made this list to include some of the best ones based on user reviews. In addition to being a power tool that users recommend, we also want to make sure these are an affordable option, and any product we mention in this list is available for under $50 on Amazon, similar to the best woodworking tools you can get for under $50.
We chose these products based on the user reviews left by those who shared their experiences with them. When reading through these reviews, we primarily read the higher reviews, but also went through the lower ones to read other accounts with the product, ensuring that the product provided a high-quality experience and had been an acceptable purchase. All power tools on this page have a higher than 4.3 average rating from reviews on Amazon. We'll get into our methodology for why these power tools made the list when we get to the end.
Deko Pro Cordless Drill
Consumers who have picked up the Deko Pro Cordless Drill highly recommend this affordable power tool, sold for $27.35 on Amazon. At time of writing there are 4,552 reviews for it, accruing an average overall rating of 4.4/5, making it a commendable choice, given its low price. Along with the drill, you'll get 10 drill bit heads, 10 screw bits, a magnetic bit holder, and a charger.
Verified reviews by those who purchased this drill highlight the long-lasting battery, noting that it can last several days before it needs to get recharged. While using it, reviews detail that they can effortlessly handle it on several different types of materials, many highlighting that they routinely have it on hand for household projects. Some are beginners, noting that this is a respectable, inexpensive option for anyone who doesn't know their way around a drill, and is looking for their first one to buy, and wants to start taking home repairs more seriously.
There are a handful of mixed reviews highlighting that this drill doesn't have the best durability when it comes to stronger woods or taking it outside. As a precaution, it may be a good idea to keep this inside your home, using it on select projects. For more complex products, a brand-name cordless drill might be better.
Hi-Spec Electric Screwdriver
The Hi-Spec Electric Screwdriver is another power drill option many customers highly recommend, especially when you can get it for $19.94 on Amazon. It comes with 27 screwdriver bits that you can swap out, giving you plenty of options on how you want to use this tool, depending on the household project. It has 11,919 reviews, with an average 4.4 rating. The default and cheapest option is pink, but other colors are available if that's an issue. The most expensive are light pink and green, both at $26.99, which keeps it inexpensive.
The size of this electric screwdriver is a huge plus to consumers, as storing it is simple, and it's ideal for carrying around the house. On top of it, the strength of this smaller power tool is an appealing factor, as reviews share that they use it on various projects when they don't want to use a regular screwdriver, or they want to get help from their kids.
Several reviewers do note that this is designed for smaller tasks, and not something you'd like to bring with you on a professional job. It's probably better to keep it in your personal toolbox, ready to handle minor repairs around your home. If you're looking for a more powerful option, there are other electric screwdrivers you may want to try out for your next project.
Hardell Cordless Rotary Tool
The Hardell Mini Cordless Rotary Tool is another strong recommendation from multiple people who have purchased this item. It's a powerful rotary tool that is a good option for you to add final touches to your project. The Hardell tool is available for $25.99 on Amazon and has 11,747 reviews, with an average 4.3 rating. Although this is a mini version of the tool, it comes with five different speeds, starting at 5,000 revolutions per minute, all the way up to 18,000, and a battery designed to last for 200 minutes.
The reviews for the product talk about the quality of this power tool, highlighting that it's a suitable choice when you want to perform a smaller job. The smaller size makes it ideal for sanding down items that can fit between your fingers, or if you're frequently cleaning off things from your 3D printer. Others also discuss the precise light installed at the tip of this power tool, making it easier to see those tiny spots.
Multiple reviews do note this is not a replacement for a traditional sander. You want to do this for smaller jobs or when you need to be highly accurate. For larger woodworking projects, a Milwaukee sander might be the right choice for you.
Skil Circular Saw
Choosing the correct saw for a job is important, and consumers recommend the Skil Circular Saw, a 13-amp power tool that has multiple reviews praising its high quality for how much it's worth. You can get it on Amazon for $44.00, and it has 4,447 reviews, with an average 4.6 rating. It's why we've listed this brand as one of the best major circular saw brands you can get.
Reviewers greatly enjoyed this circular saw based on how well it works in their home improvement projects. Given how precise it is when it cuts through wood, many believe it's well worth the purchase, especially considering the price of this power tool. Many use it on their DIY home projects or on small jobs around their house, as the size prevents it from being a heavy-duty saw that you want to use on professional contractor jobs. Some have even recommended taking out the default saw blade that comes with it for a different one, but the standard one works fine if you'd rather not add to this purchase.
Uncommonly, there are reports of this saw turning off during longer cuts. This issue isn't widely shared, but just in case, this is a saw you use on smaller tasks, and to avoid longer pieces.
Yavw Electric Pruning Shears
When you have multiple overgrown trees and bushes around your home, the Yavw Brushless Electric Pruning Shears are a solid power tool to keep on hand. You can get them for $38.39 on Amazon, and it has 1,009 reviews, with an average rating of 4.5 from consumers. If you own any of the DeWalt tools that every homeowner should have, this one is also compatible the brand's 20V batteries.
The reviews for this power tool share that those who have used it greatly enjoy the cut quality of these electric shears. It's capable of cutting through various types of plants and trees that could appear in your backyard. The blades for these shears can open up to accommodate a 20 to 30-millimeter cut. The reviews describe this product as having blades that are quick, precise, and powerful, but don't expect it to cut away heavy branches from a thick tree.
However, the strength of the cuts has consumers making sure kids don't get near them because of how easy it is to slice something. Thankfully, it does have an automatic power-off setting if you leave it sitting for too long, but these can be dangerous if not properly stored.
Methodology
The items included in our list were ones we felt were suitable power tools for those operating on a budget. Even though you're on a budget, that doesn't mean you should get a subpar tool, and the ones in this list were recommended by customers who also believed they got an excellent value for what they paid for it.
The power tools on this list were ones that reviews stated they had an above-average positive experience with, although we did account for and review the lower reviews. We examined consumer experiences that highlighted the quality of the item, how easy it was to use, how often they used it, and if they got value for this purchase, given how much money they spent, as these were the most important factors. For example, the Hardell Rotary Tool was an item with a 4.3 average rating, but it had over 11,747 reviews on its Amazon page, with many reviews sharing how good it was for the price they spent, and the quality of the tool.