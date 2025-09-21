11 Smart Products That Can Fool Thieves Into Thinking You're Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Burglars love an empty house. They scan the street for dark windows, quiet driveways, and packages piling up on the porch, hoping for an easy score. The way your home looks on the outside can invite trouble, but it can also throw them off the scent. Smart security solutions can make it look like you're home when you're not, leaving would-be thieves to guess about your location and decide if it's worth the risk.

These devices use randomness as their disguise. They play with timing and mimic real habits. So instead of broadcasting to others that no one is home, people are left to second-guess, and this might be just enough to send burglars elsewhere. Keep in mind that no technology is completely foolproof. There's always a risk, but certain tools can stack the odds in your favor. That's the whole point – you only need to be a less tempting target than the houses around you. Here are 11 smart products that can fool a thief into thinking you're not home.