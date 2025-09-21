5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Honda Civic Si

Honda's Civic lineup spans a full range from the economy-minded Civic LX through the electrifying, 315-horsepower Civic Type R. However, the $45,000 base price ($1,195 destination fee) of the Type R is a bit more than many Civic buyers are comfortable with. For them, Honda makes the Civic Si, a sporty model featuring a six-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential, and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 200-horsepower four-cylinder engine with 192 lb-ft of torque. Our review of the 2025 Honda Civic Si concluded that its performance is so good that "you really don't need the Type R."

The Civic Si also checks nearly every box that would be optional on lower-level Civics. Its exterior features 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, and prominent Si badging. The cabin features lightweight heated front seats with red stitching, lighted by the glow of a standard power moonroof. Built-in Google offers access to Google Maps, Assistant, and more, and comes with 3 years of unlimited in-vehicle data use. A 12-speaker premium Bose sound system features Centerpoint surround sound. All this comes at a base price of $30,995 ($1,195 destination fee) for 2026. However, some of the Civic's competitors offer comparable models for less.