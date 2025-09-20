5 Affordable Alternatives To The Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024, Toyota completely redesigned one of its most venerable models, the Land Cruiser. The previous generation had grown large, heavy, and very expensive, with a base price north of $87,000. Moreover, its rugged, off-road roots had been nearly forgotten, as it grew into a luxo-barge more at home in suburban mall parking lots. The 2024 redesign fixed all that, transforming the Land Cruiser into a midsize model with serious off-road chops, complete with skidplates, a Multi-Terrain Select system, and aggressive off-road tires. Amazingly, the base price dropped, too.

For 2026, the Land Cruiser starts at $57,200 for the base 1958 model. This is a very well-equipped model that features rear and center locking differentials, 18-inch alloy wheels, and luxury features like a heated steering wheel and heated front seats. It includes full-time four-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain, with 326 horsepower and a healthy 465 lb-ft of torque. Yet as nicely-equipped as it is for the money, even the Land Cruiser 1958 model is substantially pricier than the average new car. The next trim level (called simply the Land Cruiser) is even more expensive, at $63,275. Our review of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser found it to be a worthy off-roader, but suggested that cheaper alternatives, such as the SUVs listed below, could offer more features for the money.