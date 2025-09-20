5 Of The Best Thermalright CPU Coolers, Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It wasn't that long ago that buying a high-performance CPU cooler meant shelling out big bucks for a product from brands such as Noctua, be Quiet!, or Corsair. And while there was little to fault products like the venerable Noctua NH-D15 from a cooling standpoint, the prices of these high-end products likely kept more than a few users away, no matter how often they were told to never cheap out on cooling. Thankfully, for those who can't quite stretch to the top-end of the cooler market, the past few years have seen something of a revolution in the CPU cooler space, all thanks to brands like Thermalright.

Now, to be clear, Thermalright has been around for a while. Its SP97 passive cooler, for example, was quite well-regarded by silent PC aficionados in the early 2000s, so don't mistake the company for an upstart. That said, the Taiwanese firm has recently gone all-out with its CPU coolers, launching a seemingly endless range of air and all-in-one (AIO) CPU coolers. While not all are necessarily amazing, a few have combined excellent thermal performance with impressively affordable prices, sitting aside (or even displacing) the old guard in many best-of lists as of late.

We've gone through reputable Thermalright CPU cooler reviews to assemble a list of five products worth considering. However, our goal was to cover as many bases as possible, so variety was also a guiding factor in our selection — more on that at the end. In the meantime, let's get started.