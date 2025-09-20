5 Of The Best Toyota 4Runner Rock Sliders, According To Users
If you're seeking the best Toyota 4Runner rock sliders on the market, chances are you already know what exactly rock sliders are. For the uninitiated, running between the wheels of any car, 4Runner included, the rocker panel is the closest part of the body to the ground. As such, it is exceedingly vulnerable to damage when you're off-roading from big, hard rocks. Hence the name, rock slider.
Widely offered on the aftermarket, rock sliders bolt into place right along that rocker panel edge, providing protection from errant trail materials. Often doubling as an assist step, rock sliders are one of the key 4Runner upgrades that anyone planning to go serious off-roading should consider installing. And when it comes to the 4Runner, there are many options. Today, we'll be focused on the best 4Runner rock sliders for fifth-generation models, as this series was in production for more than 10 years and, as a result, has a robust aftermarket industry working to service it. You can buy sliders for the all-new 2025 4Runner, but they naturally have fewer reviews to dissect.
To choose the best options and rank them worst to best, we've dug into Reddit, pulled up owner reviews, and read between the lines to go deeper on why you might consider one of these brands for rock sliders (or why not). Metrics include hardware quality, pricing, and of course, popularity, all collated and informed by our own expert analysis to present this information as fairly and objectively as possible.
RCI
RCI Off-Road is a metalworking shop out of Colorado that specializes in rock sliders, skid plates, off-road bumpers, and the like. Before it gets labeled the worst option, it's important to note that the degree of variance in rock sliders between the five companies listed here is very slight. All of them offer hand-welded sliders that are made on site with either drawn over mandrel (DOM) or hot rolled electrically welded (HREW) construction. But, as ever, the devil is in the details.
RCI is the only brand on this list with a persistent customer complaint regarding its 4Runner rock sliders: the formation of rust. In fairness, the majority of customer reviews on the company's web store speak of excellent fitment, being well-built, and working great for off-road adventures. However, it's not hard to find plenty of users on Reddit complaining about dealing with rust relatively quickly after installation. This correlates with RCI site reviews that mention premature powder coat failure, which can lead to rust issues. That said, the RCI rock sliders do feature strong construction, including 1.75-inch DOM outer rails, quarter-inch gussets on all legs, and full-length quarter-inch frame plates.
Like every 4Runner rock slider discussed here, these RCI units are compatible with Toyota's unique KDSS suspension system, and RCI includes a lifetime warranty. One other "but" is the $900 base price, nearly $200 above other equally compelling options on the market. Basically, RCI clearly makes good 4Runner rock sliders, but other brands shine a little brighter.
RSG
Another Colorado-based off-road outfitter with an acronym for a name, RSG is also a serious rock slider manufacturer with made-in-America systems that fit a wide variety of trucks and SUVs, including the fifth-gen 4Runner. Its base setup, with a top plate, starts a bit higher than RCI at $1,043, but a deep internet dig turned up nothing but positive commentary from RSG buyers about its sliders.
Like RCI, the RSG rock sliders feature 1.75-inch DOM construction with the same thickness mounting plates that bolt to the factory locations. As with every other rock slider maker here, RSG offers its solution in a flat or slightly angled orientation, depending on the buyer's needs. 100% of customer reviews said they would recommend RSG, which is literally as good as it gets. Users noted excellent customer service, which is important when you're spending a thousand bucks on something, and suggested the RSG units are the strongest rock sliders on the market.
Many Redditors agree, with numerous comments enjoying how the RSG rock sliders not only protect their 4Runners, but double as great steps for kids. Opting for black powdercoated RSG sliders with optional top plates does ratchet the price up to $1,250. But that is not out of line with other options and adds a bit of style to the 4Runner's reputation as a strong off-roader. However, the lack of a discernible warranty keeps the RSG sliders toward the bottom of our list
Cali Raised
The Cali Raised rock sliders for fifth-gen 4Runners are all-around highly rated. Out of 73 user reviews on the brand's site, 61 have 5-star ratings with comments about build quality exceeding expectations. Nobody gives the Cali Raised sliders a 1- or 2-star rating, though there are a fair number of comments about the poor quality of installation instructions. Though not a huge problem, when you're installing long metal bars that weigh up to 60 pounds, it's nice to know exactly how they go on the first time.
Featuring the typical 1.75-inch DOM tubing, these rock sliders come with a two-year warranty, are American-made, and require no drilling. However, the frame plates are a smidge thinner, at 3/16-inch, than some other options here. By a smidge, we mean 1/16-inch, which is truly splitting hairs, but it's worth knowing the differences for those planning to work their sliders hard. The $890 base price for Cali Raised sliders is relatively low, and the brand is unique among this competitive set for offering a bedliner finish to go along with powdercoating and raw metal.
That said, going with a bedliner finish and a top plate ratchets the cost up to $1,385, which is on the pricey side. Overall, Cali Raised clearly makes a good set of rock sliders, even Redditors seem to largely have nothing but nice things to say.
White Knuckle
Judging by its simple website with a phone number you can call or text to get in touch, versus the polished Cali Raised site with full chat support, it's clear you're dealing with a smaller company in White Knuckle. This apparently lower overhead could help explain the very reasonable $715 base price for its 4Runner rock sliders. That's the lowest number here and, like the rest, the White Knuckle sliders are hand-welded at the company's site in California.
DOM steel is the material of choice with a 1.75-inch outer rail, like so many others. What's different are the ⅜-inch thick mounting plates that White Knuckle specifies. That's an eighth-inch thicker than most competitors that go with quarter-inch steel for this important rock slider component. Plus, at between 55 and 60 pounds per slider, the White Knuckle product is up to 16 pounds lighter than what RCI offers. While that may seem like a bad thing when it comes to heavy-duty products meant to take a pounding, buyers of White Knuckle's slider disagree.
There is nothing but positive commentary on this front, with buyers noting flawless welds, outstanding customer service, and very sturdy construction. Used on everything from 4Runners and its stablemate Land Cruiser to Tacomas and Ram pickup trucks, White Knuckle clearly makes some of the best 4Runner rock sliders on the market.
Westcott Designs
Westcott Designs takes the win for best 4Runner rock sliders by offering more flexibility than its competitors, solid pricing, and a very long list of positive user reviews. This is the only brand here to offer rock sliders made with either DOM or HREW steel. The DOM approach is popular mainly for having a higher yield strength than HREW, which is important when you're actually hitting rocks with your sliders.
However, some people just want their 4Runner to look cool or never intend to do more off-roading than driving down a dirt road. For that segment, there are the $725 MIG-welded HREW rock sliders from Westcott. Or you can step up to TIG-welded DOM sliders for $1,049. Adding a powdercoat and top plates pushes that price up to $1,4449, which is the priciest here. But the point is, Westcott Designs has the widest range of 4Runner rock slider options, meaning it has a wider market appeal.
This is borne out by the 100% of owners who would recommend Westcott's products and the total lack of negative notes on Reddit. These are still U.S.-made rock sliders with hand-built construction and the typical .120 wall tubing that are compatible with Toyota's KDSS, just like the other brands listed here. But thanks to the deeper segment appeal, low entry pricing, and all-positive reviews, Westott Designs is our pick for making the best Toyota 4Runner rock sliders.
Methodology
To compile this list, a combination of metrics was gathered, starting with popularity according to user reviews, while including additional factors like quality of materials, range of products, price point, manufacturer engagement, and availability. The ranking factored in user reviews from a variety of trusted online retailers, while blending in human analysis based on experience in this segment to deliver the information as fairly as possible.