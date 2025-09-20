5 Of The Best Toyota 4Runner Rock Sliders, According To Users

If you're seeking the best Toyota 4Runner rock sliders on the market, chances are you already know what exactly rock sliders are. For the uninitiated, running between the wheels of any car, 4Runner included, the rocker panel is the closest part of the body to the ground. As such, it is exceedingly vulnerable to damage when you're off-roading from big, hard rocks. Hence the name, rock slider.

Widely offered on the aftermarket, rock sliders bolt into place right along that rocker panel edge, providing protection from errant trail materials. Often doubling as an assist step, rock sliders are one of the key 4Runner upgrades that anyone planning to go serious off-roading should consider installing. And when it comes to the 4Runner, there are many options. Today, we'll be focused on the best 4Runner rock sliders for fifth-generation models, as this series was in production for more than 10 years and, as a result, has a robust aftermarket industry working to service it. You can buy sliders for the all-new 2025 4Runner, but they naturally have fewer reviews to dissect.

To choose the best options and rank them worst to best, we've dug into Reddit, pulled up owner reviews, and read between the lines to go deeper on why you might consider one of these brands for rock sliders (or why not). Metrics include hardware quality, pricing, and of course, popularity, all collated and informed by our own expert analysis to present this information as fairly and objectively as possible.