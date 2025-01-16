What Is Toyota's KDSS And Which Models Have The Unique Suspension?

Toyota is one of the leaders among off-road enthusiasts. Trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser can be found all over off-road trails. They offer the capability of adding beefy all-terrain tires, impressive approach and departure angles, and a number of tech features that make off-roading easier. Amongst those tech features, some past Toyota models have used a system called KDSS, which stands for Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System.

Stabilizer bars are good for on-road handling, but their stiffness can be a drawback when driving off road. KDSS offers a balance between everyday drivability and off-road capability in some Toyota models by using stabilizer bars that could be engaged and disengaged via hydraulic cylinders. The hydraulic cylinders are mounted to the front and rear stabilizer bars and connected via piping that could circulate the hydraulic fluid depending on conditions. During normal on-road cornering, the pressure between the cylinders would remain equal and stabilize body roll. But off road, the pressure is uneven between the front and rear, which offsets the resistance of the stabilizer bars and allows for more flex in a vehicle's suspension. The result in added flex is better articulation and better off-road traction over rough terrain.

