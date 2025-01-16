What Is Toyota's KDSS And Which Models Have The Unique Suspension?
Toyota is one of the leaders among off-road enthusiasts. Trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser can be found all over off-road trails. They offer the capability of adding beefy all-terrain tires, impressive approach and departure angles, and a number of tech features that make off-roading easier. Amongst those tech features, some past Toyota models have used a system called KDSS, which stands for Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System.
Stabilizer bars are good for on-road handling, but their stiffness can be a drawback when driving off road. KDSS offers a balance between everyday drivability and off-road capability in some Toyota models by using stabilizer bars that could be engaged and disengaged via hydraulic cylinders. The hydraulic cylinders are mounted to the front and rear stabilizer bars and connected via piping that could circulate the hydraulic fluid depending on conditions. During normal on-road cornering, the pressure between the cylinders would remain equal and stabilize body roll. But off road, the pressure is uneven between the front and rear, which offsets the resistance of the stabilizer bars and allows for more flex in a vehicle's suspension. The result in added flex is better articulation and better off-road traction over rough terrain.
Which models have KDSS?
If you're looking for a Toyota model with KDSS, you're going to have to look into the past, or at whatever 2024 4Runner models you can still find on dealer lots — the system is no longer available on 2025 Toyota models. For 2024 4Runner models, the TRD Off-Road and TRD Off-Road Premium trim levels both came with KDSS. The Toyota Land Cruiser used KDSS between the model years of 2008-2021, as did older Lexus GX 470 models, as well as the GX 460.
New 2025 4Runners now use a system called Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) which is operated via a button and a physical actuator on the suspension –- this generally offers the same benefits of KDSS's passive disconnect of the stabilizer bars. The 2025 Land Cruiser uses the same SDM system. The 2025 Lexus GX has a system called e-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) that offers a similar balance between on-road comfort and off-road capability. Regardless of the system's name or physical operation, the important part is that off-road vehicles maintain traction on uneven terrain, and disconnecting sway bars contribute significantly to that ability.