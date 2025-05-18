Toyota 4Runner Vs. Land Cruiser: Which SUV Offers Better Value?
The 4Runner and Land Cruiser are flagship models for automaker Toyota, both going back decades. The first to debut was the Land Cruiser, which was launched in 1958 to little acclaim, however the '60s would see its popularity surge. The 4Runner, launched much later in 1984, and is credited with helping to bolster the then fledgling SUV market. Several generations and redesigns later, these two models offer drivers a wide range of features and naturally, comparisons are inevitable. Both vehicles made our list of the best looking Toyota SUVs ever designed, although one of them was featured much more than the other.
In terms of which model offers the greatest value, it depends on which trims you're comparing, and what's most important to you regarding the SUV experience. For example, if you contrast the base model's, the 4Runner SR5 (rear-wheel drive), is more than $15,000 cheaper than the base Land Cruiser 1958 (hybrid, four-wheel drive).
However, the base models aren't an apples-to-apples comparison, as the Land Cruiser, while more expensive, also comes with a more robust hybrid powertrain and four-wheel drive. Something interesting happens as you move up in the 4Runner trims, namely, the price skyrockets. We even noted this in our 2025 Toyota 4Runner first drive, where the wide range of trims and cost were a bit confusing. By the time you reach a comparable 4Runner (Limited i-FORCE MAX, with full-time four-wheel drive), the base price is $60,200, making the Land Cruiser 1958 around $3,500 less expensive.
What does the 4Runner do better?
The 4Runner does have some advantages over the Land Cruiser in terms of off-road navigation. For instance, the 4Runner sits higher off the ground with a standard clearance of 9.2 inches, versus the Land Cruiser at 8.7 inches. Additional ground clearance provides benefits in the backcountry, which includes rocky trails that would scratch against the underside of vehicles that sat lower. While only a 1/2 inch difference in height from the dirt, the 4Runner's approach and departure angles can handle greater inclines, making it slightly more capable on the rough terrain. Although, our 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser review touted the talented off-road ability of this SUV, continuing its lengthy legacy as one of the best available.
The 4Runner Limited i-FORCE MAX also slips ahead with larger 265/55R20 all-season tires, compared to the Land Cruiser 1958s 245/70R18. The larger tires on the 4Runner not only contribute to its increased ground clearance, but also function to provide greater grip in areas with sand or wet mud. Although, these SUVs all-season radials may not be good for everything, as some may be asking the question, do bigger tires affect MPG?
What does the Land Cruiser do better?
While the Land Cruiser 1958 may be just slightly behind in terms of off-road prowess, it more than makes up for it in other key areas. For example, some reviews describe the 4Runner's ride as very Tacoma-like, which is one of Toyota's pickup trucks. By contrast, the Land Cruiser offers a far more refined, smooth, and less noisy driving experience. Specifically, bumps are felt far less, the steering more exact, and it provides a less noticeable regenerative braking system.
The Land Cruiser also can include a more luxurious interior, which features much fewer stiff plastic components than the 4Runner, which can rattle at higher speeds. You'll also get amenities like a sixth USB port, three-zone automatic climate control, and an additional 3.6 cubic feet of space behind the second-row.
While some things like the powertrain have changed from previous Land Cruisers, Toyota has still managed to incorporate some nods to the past that fans will find familiar. For example, you'll still get the classic Cruiser kit, which includes first aid supplies, basic tools, and a bottle jack. You can also take advantage of the rear hatch window, which still opens like it did in years past.