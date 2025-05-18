Toyota 4Runner Vs. Land Cruiser: Which SUV Offers Better Value?

The 4Runner and Land Cruiser are flagship models for automaker Toyota, both going back decades. The first to debut was the Land Cruiser, which was launched in 1958 to little acclaim, however the '60s would see its popularity surge. The 4Runner, launched much later in 1984, and is credited with helping to bolster the then fledgling SUV market. Several generations and redesigns later, these two models offer drivers a wide range of features and naturally, comparisons are inevitable. Both vehicles made our list of the best looking Toyota SUVs ever designed, although one of them was featured much more than the other.

In terms of which model offers the greatest value, it depends on which trims you're comparing, and what's most important to you regarding the SUV experience. For example, if you contrast the base model's, the 4Runner SR5 (rear-wheel drive), is more than $15,000 cheaper than the base Land Cruiser 1958 (hybrid, four-wheel drive).

However, the base models aren't an apples-to-apples comparison, as the Land Cruiser, while more expensive, also comes with a more robust hybrid powertrain and four-wheel drive. Something interesting happens as you move up in the 4Runner trims, namely, the price skyrockets. We even noted this in our 2025 Toyota 4Runner first drive, where the wide range of trims and cost were a bit confusing. By the time you reach a comparable 4Runner (Limited i-FORCE MAX, with full-time four-wheel drive), the base price is $60,200, making the Land Cruiser 1958 around $3,500 less expensive.

