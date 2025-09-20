8 Of The Most Reliable Ford Mustang Years, And 5 To Avoid (According To Owners)

Going back to the mid-2000s is very hit and miss with the Mustang, with the 2006 model unfortunately being one of the misses, according to owners of the vehicle. For the 2005 model year, Ford rolled out the fifth generation, which had a relatively successful launch. A few complaints have been made over the years for the 2005 Mustang, but nowhere near as many as the 2006 model the following year. The base model did come with solid performance for its time, producing 210 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter V8 engine. Elsewhere, however, some owners report a variety of issues.

Common complaints that owners reported on CarComplaints.com are mostly to do with the build quality, particularly with the exterior paint. Both bubbling and peeling look to be a major cause for concern with the 2006 Mustang, which, while not something that'll keep it off the road, can still become annoying to say the least. Regarding mechanical faults that may, in fact, keep it off the road, however, some owners reported their car going into limp mode, thermostat housing cracks, as well as the rear differential bearings wearing off over time. The NHSTA currently has 572 complaints for the specific model, with the Takata airbags still being an issue in the 2006 Mustang. It's crucial to make sure that the model you own or are considering has had the airbags replaced.