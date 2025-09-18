3 Of The Most Common Problems Users Have With Craftsman Power Tool Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creativity, skills, and discipline are all crucial qualities that every DIY enthusiast or professional builder should have. However, these virtues mean nothing if you don't have a proper set of tools. That being the case, if you're searching for the best power tools to add to your garage, you can never go wrong with the selection from Craftsman. It sports a variety of solutions for all drilling, cutting, and grinding needs. Best of all, its budget-friendly items are well-suited for beginners and experts alike.

Just like other major power tool brands, Craftsman has an impressive cordless power tool lineup. Its 20-volt rechargeable battery can be swapped between different Craftsman tools, from saws to trimmers to drills, saving you money and space. However, while Craftsman batteries are designed to offer consistent performance, like any lithium-ion pack, their performance will degrade over time.

On average, you can expect a Craftsman lithium-ion battery to last from two to three years (or 300 – 500 charge cycles). But that's not guaranteed. Things like overcharging and storing in areas with fluctuating temperatures can negatively affect their lifespan. When this happens, you might notice little quirks and frustrating issues that are making your tools less reliable. With that said, let's explore some of the common problems that Craftsman users run into with their power tool batteries.