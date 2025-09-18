5 Of The Fastest 400cc Motorcycles Ever Made

The motorcycle industry has shifted, and speed is no longer limited to liter-class superbikes. Riders today can find plenty of thrills in the sub-400cc category, with bikes that are quick and far more accessible than their bigger siblings. These machines do not achieve 200 mph like many of the fastest motorcycles ever built, but they provide sufficient speed to create adrenaline experiences that work for beginners and experts at their skill level.

The 300–400cc segment has become extremely popular among new riders and track enthusiasts who want a lightweight motorcycle. Japanese, European, and Chinese manufacturers are fighting hard to establish themselves in this market by advancing their technology and performance capabilities to levels that were previously only achievable by larger bikes. The market shows strong competition between Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and new entrant Kove, with each offering motorcycles that exceed performance expectations while reaching unexpectedly high speeds for their category.

Evaluating the fastest 400cc motorcycles isn't just about the top number on a speedometer. Weight, horsepower, torque, and engine design all play a role. A lighter bike will accelerate faster, but one with a broad torque curve will make the power more usable on both the street and the track. The integration of these components leads to bicycles that deliver fast speeds together with superior control capabilities.