5 Harbor Freight Finds Users Say Are Essential For A Travel Trailer Or RV
Recreational travel is growing in prominence throughout America. RV owners are ballooning in number these days, and both motorhomes and trailer units have become a key means of enabling thoroughly enjoyable weekend getaways and even longer 'van life' inspired trips. The median age of new buyers is decreasing, and now stands at 32. In no uncertain terms, this shift in priorities signals that getting out and exploring environments beyond one's home is once again in vogue.
Getting into the RV game is a wonderful change of pace for people who want to slow down a bit and enjoy the journey, not just the destination of their adventures. However, buying a trailer or RV is just the first step into this world. You'll need some essential gear to support your trips, and an outlet like Harbor Freight can be an ideal partner in sourcing these staples.
Harbor Freight has a long history of delivering quality tools to users at great prices. It's a mainstay in the home mechanic tool world, and so it stands to reason that Harbor Freight would be equally useful to a buyer seeking automotive accessories to go with their new RV or trailer. Here are some of our best finds among Harbor Freight's shelves that are popular with RV users.
Haul-Master 600-Pound Capacity Motorcycle Carrier
Just because you enjoy getting out on the highway and cutting loose doesn't mean you also don't like motorcycling, biking, or going off-road with an ATV or dirt bike. Those with an RV or some other kind of RV equipment will often want to improve their transportation capabilities with the help of additional vehicles. If you are towing a travel trailer behind your truck or SUV, this kind of addition may not be all that useful. However, plenty of drivers can get tremendous use out of the Haul-Master 600-Pound Capacity Motorcycle Carrier.
A tool like this allows you to haul your motorcycle along for the ride. You may not want to move the RV to head to the store for grocery essentials or to tackle other short mobility needs once you've linked in at an RV park. This is when bringing a motorcycle or bike with you comes in handy. 223 reviewers give this product a 4.4 star average rating, noting that it's an ideal solution for hauling scooters, racing bikes, and more. They note that it can be used to great effect on the back of just about any kind of vehicle that has the ability to drag along this extra weight, RVs included.
Predator 350 Watt Power Station
Maintaining connectivity while on the move is a big deal. This means finding a great RV-specific internet service provider, but you also need to make sure that your devices are kept charged up. The Predator 350 Watt Power Station is an ideal choice for this, thanks to its ability to fully recharge in just two hours and give power to six devices at once. The tool offers a single 12V DC outlet, 2 AC outlets, two USB-A outlets and a single USB-C connection. It offers a double-protection battery management system that prevents overheating in the unit itself and overcharging in the devices it's powering.
A status screen on the front of the device provides feedback on the tool's battery and performance levels. The power station also offers pass-through charging that allows you to recharge it while delivering electrical current to connected devices. Users give it a 4.7 star average rating across 328 reviews. Buyers note that it's a fantastic solution to take camping or as a reliable power producer for renovation projects that involve a lack of connection to the main power supply. This tool weighs 10 pounds and features a large battery capacity of 294 watt-hour.
Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter
The ability to get your vehicle back on the road when things go sideways is crucial for every driver, but even more so for RV owners. Beyond safe towing or camper driving practices, performing small repairs and jumpstarts alone is just a part of an RVer's world.
RV owners give the Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter high praise. Viking jump starters consistently garner positive reviews, and this is Harbor Freight's best rated option. The tool features a 72-inch charging cable and delivers enough power to jump start diesel engine semi trucks and standard batteries in typical gas engine models. The heavy-duty nature of this jump starter means that it's a competent solution for drivers sitting behind the wheel of large RVs and smaller personal vehicles alike.
The tool isn't particularly cheap, as it's normally sold for $379. However, Inside Track Club members (a great way to save money at Harbor Freight for frequent shoppers) can get the tool for $300 with a deal price that lasts until October 2, 2025. Users give the tool a 4.6 star average rating across 335 reviews. 93% of customers recommend the item, with its quality, power output, and ease of use being some of the features they most often reference. In a heavy duty recreational vehicle, this kind of power is absolutely essential.
Haul-Master 2.5 Ton Trailer/RV Scissor Stabilizer
The Haul-Master 2.5 Ton Trailer/RV Scissor Stabilizer takes on the visual format of a typical spare tire jack. It should be noted that while you might actually be able to change a tire using the device, Harbor Freight specifically warns that this tool is not designed for that function. Rather, this 5,000 pound lifting-capacity stabilizer is used to add an extra ground contact foot to your RV. The tool bolts to the frame of your RV or trailer and can be positioned even on soft ground. The result is a more stable living space inside the vehicle.
The stabilizer can also be welded to the underlying frame of your vehicle and extended with the help of its bow tie design and crank handle while attached to the underside. Users note that it's easy to install and is a cheap and efficient way to keep an RV stable, no matter the ground surface beneath. 897 reviewers give it a 4.7 star average rating, and 96% of customers recommend it. It features a rust resistant powder coat finish and a smooth operating crank handle to make adjustments pain free.
Bauer 20V Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench
Unlike most entries on this list, the Bauer 20V Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench isn't an RV-specific tool. This solution fits right at home in all kinds of tool users' collections, and is a good addition to a mobile kit for making quick adjustments to your RV. The impact wrench delivers the high breakaway torque needed to remove bolts, making it an ideal solution for removing wheels when a tire goes flat. It's also good to have when addressing issues under the hood that may arise through usual wear and tear. The impact wrench offers 1,000 ft-lb of breakaway torque, while and the variable speed trigger has a range of zero to 1,800 RPM.
This is Harbor Freight's highest rated impact wrench, owning a 4.9 star average rating across 492 reviews. 99% of buyers recommend the item, and its accompanying reasonable price ($159.99), full service kit that includes a battery and charging gear, and feature-rich delivery make it a no-brainer for many shoppers.
Methodology
Each of these accessories, pieces of equipment, and tools are highly rated by users. Buyers at Harbor Freight have left hundreds of reviews on these products, with great things to say. Every selection here focuses on the automotive segment of the tool and accessory marketplace, and with the exception of the Bauer impact wrench, all of them are specifically mentioned by users as ideal augmentations to a camping, RVing, or off-roading kit.
The result is a collection of equipment that's ideal for supporting even your most ambitious RV travel plans. They're great for maintenance, equipment carrying needs, and facing emergencies while out on the road.