Are Harbor Freight's Viking Jump Starters Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Of the seven Harbor Freight Viking jump starters available, one is new and has no customer reviews as of this writing. However, the remaining six jump starters each boast a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on hundreds of customer ratings.

The highest-rated Viking battery jump starter that Harbor Freight sells comes with 4.9 out of 5 stars based on over 200 user reviews. One customer praised the product's portable size, saying the tool is "small enough to carry under your seat or on the bike and ATVs, powerful enough to start my diesel." Another user raved about the jump starter's power and versatility, expressing, "as a car collector, this is a great necessity for those occasional jumpstarts providing enough amps to restart older large V8's. Light and easy to carry. Also provides power to recharge cell phone[s] at jobsites."

The second highest-rated Viking jump starter that Harbor Freight sells comes with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 800 user reviews. Like the previous product, customers praised the tool's power and size. One user raved about the device's portability, stating that "carrying around a standard battery jumper is too cumbersome. This is easy to use and lightweight. And a powerful jump starter. I give it an A+." Another celebrated the value, writing, "great product for the price."

You can find similarly glowing reviews for all of the other Viking jump starters on Harbor Freight's site. Off the official website, commentary is still positive overall, though much more balanced. While we didn't encounter any overly negative opinions, some users did point out that you can find products with corresponding power outputs and features for cheaper prices elsewhere.