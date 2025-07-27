Are Harbor Freight's Viking Jump Starters Any Good? Here's What Users Say
In the world of gearheads, DIYers, hobbyists, and tradespeople, few brick-and-mortar retail establishments have as much mass and overlapping appeal as Harbor Freight. The store is known for its wide selection of affordable hand and power tools and maintains dozens of in-house brands. However, Harbor Freight sells much more than just tools, including everything from safety gear to small engines and camping supplies. That said, the budget-oriented chain is perhaps most famous in the car repair and maintenance world. Its roster of automotive tools ranges from basic and extremely affordable to powerful gadgets that can rival those built by much more expensive brands.
Of the numerous automotive tools that Harbor Freight sells, one particularly interesting class of items is car battery jump starters. These portable devices are essentially mobile power banks for your vehicle. If your car's 12-volt battery dies and no one is around to give you a jump start, a battery jump starter can provide the energy necessary to crank the engine. They're wildly useful items to keep in your car's emergency supply kit and can make the difference between being stranded for hours and getting to your destination safely and on time. Harbor Freight sells a total of 10 different battery jump starters. Of those 10 products, the store's Viking brand builds seven. Viking jump starters range in price from $99.99 to $379.99 and come with a range of power outputs and features. But are they any good? We took a look at the customer reviews and commentary to find out, and we were surprised at the consistency of positive opinions. Here's what users say about Harbor Freight's Viking jump starters.
Reviews for Harbor Freight's Viking jump starters are consistently positive
Of the seven Harbor Freight Viking jump starters available, one is new and has no customer reviews as of this writing. However, the remaining six jump starters each boast a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on hundreds of customer ratings.
The highest-rated Viking battery jump starter that Harbor Freight sells comes with 4.9 out of 5 stars based on over 200 user reviews. One customer praised the product's portable size, saying the tool is "small enough to carry under your seat or on the bike and ATVs, powerful enough to start my diesel." Another user raved about the jump starter's power and versatility, expressing, "as a car collector, this is a great necessity for those occasional jumpstarts providing enough amps to restart older large V8's. Light and easy to carry. Also provides power to recharge cell phone[s] at jobsites."
The second highest-rated Viking jump starter that Harbor Freight sells comes with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 800 user reviews. Like the previous product, customers praised the tool's power and size. One user raved about the device's portability, stating that "carrying around a standard battery jumper is too cumbersome. This is easy to use and lightweight. And a powerful jump starter. I give it an A+." Another celebrated the value, writing, "great product for the price."
You can find similarly glowing reviews for all of the other Viking jump starters on Harbor Freight's site. Off the official website, commentary is still positive overall, though much more balanced. While we didn't encounter any overly negative opinions, some users did point out that you can find products with corresponding power outputs and features for cheaper prices elsewhere.
What are the different Viking jump starter options?
Now that you know what users have to say about Harbor Freight's Viking jump starters, you may be curious about the products themselves. As mentioned, Harbor Freight currently sells seven different Viking jump starter models, ranging in price from $99.99 to $379.99.
The Viking 1000 Peak Amp Lithium-Ion Jump Starter and Power Bank is one of the two cheapest options at $99.99 and the same product described above with 4.8 out of 5 stars. The tool is capable of providing up to 30 jump starts per charge and powerful enough to jump start diesel engines with up to 2.4 liters of displacement and gas engines with displacements up to 3.5 liters. Additionally, the jump starter features multiple USB ports, allowing you to charge your mobile devices, while a built-in spotlight can help you see what you're doing or signal others in an emergency.
The top-rated Viking jump starter, with 4.9 out of 5 stars, is the slightly larger Viking 2000 Peak Amp Lithium-Ion Jump Starter and Power Bank. It costs $139.99 and is capable of jumping engines as large as 8-liter V10s and 6-liter diesels. The tool can provide up to 50 jump starts per charge and, like the previously discussed product, also features an LED spotlight.
The most expensive product is the Viking 3400 Peak Amp Pro Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack at $379.99 with 4.6 out of 5 stars. Designed for professionals, the Viking 3400 is capable of jump starting most vehicle batteries, including large 24-volt diesel engine batteries. It also comes with the ability to charge portable devices, a built-in LED light, and an error detection feature to prevent incorrect hookups and other damage.