Dead Car Battery? Check Out These Popular Chargers From Harbor Freight

The battery is one of those components of your car that you don't really pay any mind to until it's already malfunctioning. Unlike your engine or suspension, after all, the battery doesn't really require any particular upkeep, which is why battery failures are often sudden and inconvenient. It's a particularly lousy experience to be stranded on the side of the road with a dead car battery and no way to jolt your battery back to life, at least without a friendly passerby or tow truck.

It is in anticipation of this particular situation that many automotive and hardware manufacturers create portable car battery chargers and jumpers. Just clamp a charger onto your battery's terminals, press a button, and give it a jolt of life once again, Frankenstein-style. If you're in the market for a handy device, Harbor Freight has a variety of options on offer, both in its physical storefronts and online.