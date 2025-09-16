5 Of The Coolest Cars American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has Personally Owned

The car is an ever-present piece of the modern world. Its territory is limitless, and it occupies the minds of millions. Among other things, one of the inevitable results of this empire is an equally expansive world of car enthusiasts, whose angles of interest are as varied as the types of people the automotive bug infects. One such person is Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe is a picker, someone who hunts for antiques, trinkets, and collectibles, who made his passion professional when he became one of the hosts for History Channel TV show "American Pickers." The show, which began in 2010, follows its hosts as they comb the United States for all sorts of strange and iconic Americana oddities.

Wolfe and his team find and collect things from all veins of the unique and forgotten, and one of those things is cars. Antique, vintage, and classic cars make up a sizable chunk of their finds, and Wolfe's interest for cars is spread beyond the show's boundaries as well. Wolfe owns the Columbia Motor Alley, a sort of museum-gift shop hybrid that showcases cars and sells memorabilia related to automotive history. Wolfe also collects cars, and some are on display in the space. As someone who spends much of their time locating interesting cars, you can bet his collection is something interesting. Here are five of the coolest cars Mike Wolfe has personally owned.