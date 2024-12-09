What Kind Of Car Is In Front Of The American Pickers Antique Archaeology Shop?

"American Pickers" is a small-screen favorite for several reasons, chief among them its sense of adventure. Without stepping foot outside their homes, it lets viewers go on cross-country road trips, meeting average folks from all over with fascinating antiques to sell. Over the course of the show, its hosts have picked some special items, from an OG Batmobile from the 1966 TV series to a remarkable Von Dutch motorcycle. Many of these finds end up at one of co-host Mike Wolfe's two Antique Archaeology stores, and are greeted at the LeClaire, Iowa location by an awesome piece of automobile history.

Parked — or, rather, sunk into the ground — outside the LeClaire store is a rusty retro car with the Antique Archaeology logo painted on the side. As seen in the image above, this is the dilapidated husk of a Nash Statesman Super, from the first generation that spanned 1950 and 1951. This is evident by its smooth, swooping body design, its elongated and rounded windows, and the look of its grill, among details that aren't present on the second-generation models produced from 1952 to 1956.

Of all the cars that could be featured at the front of an Antique Archaeology store, this Nash Statesman is a good pick, given its history and that of the company behind it.